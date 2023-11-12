BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Tele Columbus AG, one of the leading fiber optic network operators in Germany, is to receive further fresh money from its owners. The company is "in advanced talks" with shareholders and major lenders about refinancing its financial liabilities, Tele Columbus announced in Berlin on Saturday.

The talks are aimed at an additional equity contribution by the shareholders of 200 million euros - over and above the 100 million euros previously communicated. In return, it is reportedly a question of extending the maturities of financial liabilities until 2028. According to Tele Columbus, the relevant creditors hold the majority of a EUR 462 million loan and a EUR 650 million bond issued by the company.

Tele Columbus, headquartered in Berlin and known primarily under the "Pyur" brand, claims to reach more than three million households with its networks. In October of this year, Tele Columbus announced binding commitments for additional shareholder capital of 100 million euros. This was intended to accelerate the growth strategy, it was said at the time./sl/DP/mis