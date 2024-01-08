ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The major Swiss bank UBS has downgraded United Internet from "Buy" to "Neutral", but raised its target price from 23.50 to 24.50 euros. After a rise of 80 percent in the past six months, the shares of the telecom and internet group are now close to their fair value, argued analyst Polo Tang in a study published on Monday for the abandoned buy recommendation. However, it cannot be ruled out that the subsidiary 1&1 could still offer opportunities./tih/jha/

Publication of the original study: 08.01.2024 / 15:22 / GMT First transmission of the original study: 08.01.2024 / 15:22 / GMT