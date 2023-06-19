Advanced search
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:47:04 2023-06-19 am EDT
12.73 EUR   -1.43%
02:32aUNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/18INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
DP
06/17Strengthening small cell phone tariff providers? Debate picks up speed
DP
UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating

06/19/2023 | 02:32am EDT
Barclays gives a Neutral rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 35 to EUR 16.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 165 M 6 735 M 6 735 M
Net income 2023 345 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2023 3 233 M 3 532 M 3 532 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,70x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 2 231 M 2 437 M 2 437 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 10 501
Free-Float 41,0%
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,91 €
Average target price 29,80 €
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Hartings Chief Financial Officer
Philipp von Bismarck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yasmin Mei-Yee Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Manuel Cubero del Castillo-Olivares Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG-31.66%2 437
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%178 610
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.46%153 278
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.22%105 516
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.53%98 279
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED26.38%71 822
