News
Summary
UTDI
DE0005089031
UNITED INTERNET AG
(UTDI)
-1.43%
02:32a
UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/18
INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
DP
06/17
Strengthening small cell phone tariff providers? Debate picks up speed
DP
UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
06/19/2023 | 02:32am EDT
06/19/2023 | 02:32am EDT
Barclays gives a Neutral rating. The target price is reduced from EUR 35 to EUR 16.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about UNITED INTERNET AG
02:32a
UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/18
INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Redcare Pharmacy in the MDax
DP
06/17
Strengthening small cell phone tariff providers? Debate picks up speed
DP
06/17
Members of the Bundestag want to strengthen smaller cell phone tariff providers
DP
06/14
UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/13
United Internet Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06/13
ProSiebenSat.1 head of programming Wolfgang Link leaves company
DP
06/12
ProSiebenSat.1 programming chief Wolfgang Link to leave company
DP
06/12
United Internet Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
06/08
United Internet Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED INTERNET AG
02:32a
UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
06/14
UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10
UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
6 165 M
6 735 M
6 735 M
Net income 2023
345 M
377 M
377 M
Net Debt 2023
3 233 M
3 532 M
3 532 M
P/E ratio 2023
6,70x
Yield 2023
3,88%
Capitalization
2 231 M
2 437 M
2 437 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,89x
EV / Sales 2024
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
10 501
Free-Float
41,0%
More Financials
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
12,91 €
Average target price
29,80 €
Spread / Average Target
131%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth
Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Hartings
Chief Financial Officer
Philipp von Bismarck
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yasmin Mei-Yee Weiß
Member-Supervisory Board
Manuel Cubero del Castillo-Olivares
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG
-31.66%
2 437
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
22.90%
178 610
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
-7.46%
153 278
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
4.22%
105 516
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION
8.53%
98 279
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED
26.38%
71 822
More Results
