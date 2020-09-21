Log in
UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
09/21 11:39:32 am
30.55 EUR   -23.61%
11:15aUNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
07:37aEurope lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in three months
RE
06:51aDrillisch slumps after profit warning on Telefonica Deutschland spat
RE
UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

09/21/2020 | 11:15am EDT

In a research note published by Karsten Oblinger, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 5 365 M 6 299 M 6 299 M
Net income 2020 424 M 498 M 498 M
Net Debt 2020 1 728 M 2 029 M 2 029 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 7 487 M 8 883 M 8 792 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 451
Free-Float 50,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 40,34 €
Last Close Price 39,99 €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Krause Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG36.58%8 883
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.71%249 732
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.54%84 066
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.28%80 185
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.20%54 388
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY2.08%39 541
