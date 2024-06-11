United Internet AG is a Germany-based Internet service provider (ISP) and holding company of the United Internet Group. The Company's products and technical services are divided into two key segments. The Access segment comprises narrowband, broadband and mobile access subscriptions, including the corresponding applications. The Applications segment includes such applications as home pages, e-shops, Personal Information Management applications, group work, online storage and office software. The Application segment also includes the operations of the Companyâs brands Sedo and affilinet, which serve customers performance-based advertising and sales possibilities. The Companyâs brand portfolio also includes GMX, WEB.DE, 1&1, united-domains, Fasthosts and InterNetX. In addition, the Company develops Internet based applications, such as cloud applications. The Company acts primarily via its wholly owned subsidiary 1&1 Internet AG, and Sedo Holding AG, in which it holds a majority stake.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services