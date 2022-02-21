United Internet AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.02.2022 / 18:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:
Ralph
Last name(s):
Dommermuth
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
United Internet AG
b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0005089031
b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of a pledge on shares in United Internet AG with variable number of pledged shares (depending on the value of the shares) to secure a claim which was increased by EUR 10,000,000 from EUR 543,735,000 to EUR 553,735,000.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
21/02/2022; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
