Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. United Internet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Internet AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/21/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of a pledge on shares in United Internet AG with variable number of pledged shares (depending on the value of the shares) to secure a claim which was increased by EUR 10,000,000 from EUR 543,735,000 to EUR 553,735,000.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
21/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72803  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about UNITED INTERNET AG
12:02pUNITED INTERNET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/14UNITED INTERNET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021UNITED INTERNET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2021United Internet CEO Raises Company Stake To Over 50%
MT
2021UNITED INTERNET AG : Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft concludes sha..
EQ
2021Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft concluded an agreement to acqui..
CI
2021UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2021UNITED INTERNET AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2021UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
2021United Internet CEO To Review Block Offers For Shares
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED INTERNET AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 591 M 6 337 M 6 337 M
Net income 2021 450 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2021 1 800 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 6 384 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 954
Free-Float -
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 34,19 €
Average target price 42,24 €
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG-2.15%7 235
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.60%225 969
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.09%150 083
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.46%103 097
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.63%101 385
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.76%91 794