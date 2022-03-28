Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. United Internet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Report
United Internet AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/28/2022 | 11:55am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2022 / 17:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Dommermuth
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Internet AG

b) LEI
3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
31.50 EUR 47250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
31.5000 EUR 47250000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73795  28.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1313677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
