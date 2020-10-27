Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  United Internet AG

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.10.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.html

27.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1140875  27.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140875&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 5 367 M 6 348 M 6 348 M
Net income 2020 397 M 470 M 470 M
Net Debt 2020 1 748 M 2 068 M 2 068 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 5 956 M 7 038 M 7 045 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 9 451
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 37,82 €
Last Close Price 31,81 €
Spread / Highest target 72,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG8.64%7 038
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.85%239 221
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.01%119 278
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-19.11%79 018
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-9.06%74 266
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.18%54 930
