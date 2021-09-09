Log in
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/09 07:30:00 am
36.375 EUR   -1.48%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Internet AG: Release according -4-

09/09/2021 | 07:19am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 09 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      United Internet AG 
              Elgendorfer Straße 57 
              56410 Montabaur 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.united-internet.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1232378 2021-09-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232378&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 5 566 M 6 583 M 6 583 M
Net income 2021 393 M 465 M 465 M
Net Debt 2021 1 792 M 2 119 M 2 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 6 899 M 8 150 M 8 160 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 910
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,92 €
Average target price 41,49 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG7.23%8 150
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.69%227 334
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.90%147 019
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.07%128 109
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.59%106 200
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.20%100 742