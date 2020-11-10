DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG

United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.11.2020 / 15:05

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: United Internet AG Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57 Postal code: 56410 City: Montabaur

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Acquisition of majority interest in (indirect) subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Zerena GmbH

City of registered office, country: Grünwald, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Nov 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.75 % 3.45 % 5.20 % 194000000 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005089031 0 3394440 0.00 % 1.75 % Total 3394440 1.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of re-transfer real repurchase agreement from 13.11.2020 1700000 0.88 % Call option* 16.11.2020 5000000 2.58 % Total 6700000 3.45 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put option 16.11.2020 Physical 5000000 2.58 % Total 5000000 2.58 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Zerena GmbH % % % Rocata GmbH % % % Global Founders GmbH % % % Rocket Internet SE % % 5.20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The call and put options marked with * in 7.b.1 and 7.b.2, which relate to a percentage of 2.58%, were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which Rocket Internet SE can only once acquire 2.58% of the voting rights in United Internet AG on a consolidated basis through physical delivery of shares in the issuer.

Date

10 Nov 2020

