    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:26 2023-06-08 am EDT
13.58 EUR   -0.48%
United Internet Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Deutsche Börse Shuffles DAX Index Composition
MT
INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Krones, Software AG and Shop Apotheke move up to MDax
DP
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.06.2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: United Internet AG
Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57
Postal code: 56410
City: Montabaur
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Jun 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.68 % 3.43 % 5.11 % 192000000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005089031 0 3217266 0.00 % 1.68 %
Total 3217266 1.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall n/a n/a 120834 0.06 %
Rights of Use n/a n/a 232634 0.12 %
    Total 353468 0.18 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 15/01/2024 - 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 6233622 3.25 %
      Total 6233622 3.25 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Jun 2023


08.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1652625  08.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 136 M 6 569 M 6 569 M
Net income 2023 341 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2023 3 012 M 3 224 M 3 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,17x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 2 357 M 2 524 M 2 524 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 10 501
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart UNITED INTERNET AG
Duration : Period :
United Internet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED INTERNET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,64 €
Average target price 32,10 €
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Hartings Chief Financial Officer
Philipp von Bismarck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yasmin Mei-Yee Weiß Member-Supervisory Board
Manuel Cubero del Castillo-Olivares Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG-27.79%2 524
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.13%177 119
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.93%148 233
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.94%101 147
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.17%100 115
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%73 622
