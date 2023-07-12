FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Recommendations from analyst firm Redburn led to a buoyant recovery for United Internet and 1&1 on Wednesday. United shares rose the most at the SDax top by 5.6 percent, while shares in mobile subsidiary 1&1 gained 4.1 percent. Redburn upgraded both shares from "neutral" to "buy."

Both shares have been among the clear losers in the index of smaller German stocks this year. United Internet is still down almost 30 percent for the year, having reached its lowest level since fall 2011 a few days ago. 1&1 has lost a good 14 percent of its share price in 2023. Near the ten-euro mark, they are at their lowest level since 2012.

1&1 is building its own mobile network in Germany, but the expansion is faltering and costly. As a result, both shares have been going downhill rapidly since the beginning of 2018: despite stabilizing temporarily at the time of the Corona pandemic, they have lost up to 86 percent since the records they set back then. For Redburn expert Steve Malcolm, however, the time has now come for investors to take hold again./tih/bek/jha/