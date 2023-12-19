MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - The internet group United Internet expects a further increase in sales and profits in the coming year. Revenues are expected to reach 6.5 billion euros in 2024, the company announced on Tuesday evening. This year, United Internet expects to generate 6.2 billion euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to increase from EUR 1.29 billion to EUR 1.42 billion. So far, analysts have expected slightly less on average for both key figures.

The statements were well received on the stock market. In an initial reaction, United Internet shares rose by a good two percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra close./he/la