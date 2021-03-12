United Internet : IONOS Becomes ‘Official Cloud Partner' of Uralkali Haas F1 Team

12.03.21 IONOS Becomes 'Official Cloud Partner' of Uralkali Haas F1 Team Share Share

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (March 12, 2021) - IONOS, Europe's leading web hosting and cloud provider, joins Uralkali Haas F1 Team in the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship as its 'Official Cloud Partner' - starting with pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit, March 12-14.

Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher officially unveiled the Haas VF-21 ahead of testing Friday in Bahrain with IONOS branding now sported on the team's 2021 challenger. IONOS branding will also adorn several additional assets in association with the team.

'IONOS is a market leader in a field that is undoubtedly as fast paced as ours,' stated Guenther Steiner, team principal of Uralkali Haas F1 Team. 'We are delighted to welcome IONOS as our 'Official Cloud Partner'. They have built a foundation of success on the ability to perform year after year delivering a platform their customers can rely on. Just like in our sport, there's no let-up in the global tech sector, so we share many synergies and a drive to succeed. It's fantastic to have them on-board as part of our expanding partner portfolio.'

'Formula 1 and Uralkali Haas F1 Team is a great fit for us,' says IONOS CEO Achim Weiss. 'IONOS is a tech company that helps entrepreneurs take the digital pole position. We're very excited to have found a partner in Gene Haas and his team whose entrepreneurial spirit matches our own. We share core values such as dedication, ingenuity, team trust and the continuous push for ultimate performance.'

Pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit runs from March 12-14. The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship launches with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix March 28.

(Photos: Haas F1 Team / LAT)

