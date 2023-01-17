Advanced search
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:06:56 2023-01-17 am EST
22.40 EUR   +2.56%
03:40aUnited Internet's Ionos Gearing Up for Frankfurt Listing in Q1
MT
03:30aIPO/Webhoster Ionos wants to go public in the first quarter of 2023
DP
03:23aUnited Internet subsidiary Ionos plans IPO in Q1
RE
United Internet subsidiary Ionos plans IPO in Q1

01/17/2023 | 03:23am EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - United Internet's subsidiary Ionos said on Tuesday it would undertake a prime standard listing of its shares this quarter on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as the web hosting company readies for an initial public offering (IPO).

The offered shares are expected to come from the holdings of the subsidiary's two existing shareholders, United Internet and Warburg Pincus, with United Internet to retain a majority stake even after the IPO, Ionos said.

It did not give details on the target issue price or the number of shares to be offered.

A source familiar with the matter recently told Reuters that a valuation of up to 5 billion euros would be realistic.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 864 M 6 347 M 6 347 M
Net income 2022 420 M 455 M 455 M
Net Debt 2022 2 344 M 2 537 M 2 537 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 4 078 M 4 413 M 4 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 10 307
Free-Float 40,5%
