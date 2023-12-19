EQS-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Forecast

United Internet with positive outlook for 2024



19-Dec-2023 / 19:41 CET/CEST

United Internet with positive outlook for 2024

Montabaur, 19. December 2023. United Internet AG forecasts an increase in consolidated sales to around EUR 6.5 billion for fiscal year 2024 (forecast 2023: approx. EUR 6.2 billion) and EBITDA of around EUR 1.42 billion (forecast 2023: approx. EUR 1.29 billion).

The company will continue to invest heavily in 2024, particularly in the expansion of its fibre-optic network and its mobile network. Cash capex is expected to be approx. 10 - 20% higher than in the current year (forecast 2023: approx. EUR 800 million).



Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2022 of United Internet AG on page 59.