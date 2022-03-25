United Lithium : FY2022 Q2 Interim Financial Statements
03/25/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
United Lithium Corp.
(formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Six Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of United Lithium Crop. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) for the six months ended January 31, 2022, have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's externalauditors.
United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notes
January 31, 2022
July 31, 2021
ASSETS Current assetsCash
Amounts receivable Prepaid expenses
$
5,140,628
$
8,341,524
203,135 130,922
4
482,527 742,048
5,826,290 9,214,494
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets Equipment
Long term prepaid expenses
3,5 6
10,270,692 9,608,898
7,879 8,754
6,815 7,255
TOTAL ASSETS
$
16,111,676
$
18,839,401
LIABILITIES Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7,9
$
390,653
$ 667,335
TOTAL LIABILITIES
390,653 667,335
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
Reserves
Obligation to issue shares Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficit
8 8 8
28,058,245 19,890,739
5,519,930 11,573,932
-
(22,190) (17,834,962)
40,000
(5,123) (13,327,482)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
15,721,023 18,172,066
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
$
16,111,676
$ 18,839,401
Nature of operations and going concern(Note 1)
Subsequent events(Note 11)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on March 24, 2021:
"Faizaan Lalani"
Director
"Michael Dehn"
DirectorThe accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months Three monthsNotesended January 31, 2022
ended January 31, 2021
Six months ended January 31, 2022
Six months ended January 31, 2021
Expenses
Depreciation
General and administration Investor relations
Management and consulting fees Marketing
Professional fees Project generation
Public company costs and Director fees Regulatory and transfer agent fees Share-based payments
Foreign exchange loss
$
- 21,182 28,569
$
- $ 1,729 29,086
875 65,131 39,569
$
- 3,289 29,086
9
185,889
57,525
247,144 157,525
731,085
650,605 1,709,044 650,605
238,123
97,458
381,800 134,620
186,534
26,000
260,559 41,000
9
15,949
1,875
33,740 3,750
16,038
6,243
29,228 9,323
8,9
Total expenses
Impairment of evaluation and exploration assets Transaction costs
Loss on settlement of debt
2,002 (2,869,241)
1,443,870
(1,972,534)
1,095,219
6,794
1,581,7176,476 (4,355,283)
1,095,219
(2,804) (2,121,613)
3 7
(59,743)(92,454)
(17,066)(294,333)
(59,743)(92,454)
(17,066) (294,333)
Net loss
$ (3,021,438)
$ (2,283,933)
(4,507,480)
(2,433,012)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange difference on translation
(12,786)
-
(17,067)
-
Total comprehensive loss
$ (3,034,224)
$ (2,283,933) $
(4,524,547)
$
(2,433,012)
Basic and diluted loss per share
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
$
(0.04) 69,817,763
$
(0.05) $ 42,100,416
(0.07) 65,888,909
$
(0.07) 34,239,305
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statementof Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
United Lithium Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:46:32 UTC.