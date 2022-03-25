United Lithium : FY2022 Q2 Interim Financial Statements

United Lithium Corp.

(formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Six Months Ended January 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of United Lithium Crop. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) for the six months ended January 31, 2022, have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors.

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notes

January 31, 2022

July 31, 2021

ASSETS Current assets Cash

Amounts receivable Prepaid expenses

$

5,140,628

$

8,341,524

203,135 130,922

4

482,527 742,048

5,826,290 9,214,494

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets Equipment

Long term prepaid expenses

3,5 6

10,270,692 9,608,898

7,879 8,754

6,815 7,255

TOTAL ASSETS

$

16,111,676

$

18,839,401

LIABILITIES Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7,9

$

390,653

$ 667,335

TOTAL LIABILITIES

390,653 667,335

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital

Reserves

Obligation to issue shares Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficit

8 8 8

28,058,245 19,890,739

5,519,930 11,573,932

-

(22,190) (17,834,962)

40,000

(5,123) (13,327,482)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

15,721,023 18,172,066

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

$

16,111,676

$ 18,839,401

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 11)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on March 24, 2021:

"Faizaan Lalani"

Director

"Michael Dehn"

DirectorThe accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months Three monthsNotesended January 31, 2022

ended January 31, 2021

Six months ended January 31, 2022

Six months ended January 31, 2021

Expenses

Depreciation

General and administration Investor relations

Management and consulting fees Marketing

Professional fees Project generation

Public company costs and Director fees Regulatory and transfer agent fees Share-based payments

Foreign exchange loss

$

- 21,182 28,569

$

- $ 1,729 29,086

875 65,131 39,569

$

- 3,289 29,086

9

185,889

57,525

247,144 157,525

731,085

650,605 1,709,044 650,605

238,123

97,458

381,800 134,620

186,534

26,000

260,559 41,000

9

15,949

1,875

33,740 3,750

16,038

6,243

29,228 9,323

8,9

Total expenses

Impairment of evaluation and exploration assets Transaction costs

Loss on settlement of debt

2,002 (2,869,241)

1,443,870

(1,972,534)

1,095,219

6,794

1,581,7176,476 (4,355,283)

1,095,219

(2,804) (2,121,613)

3 7

(59,743)(92,454)

(17,066)(294,333)

(59,743)(92,454)

(17,066) (294,333)

Net loss

$ (3,021,438)

$ (2,283,933)

(4,507,480)

(2,433,012)

Other comprehensive loss

Exchange difference on translation

(12,786)

-

(17,067)

-

Total comprehensive loss

$ (3,034,224)

$ (2,283,933) $

(4,524,547)

$

(2,433,012)

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

$

(0.04) 69,817,763

$

(0.05) $ 42,100,416

(0.07) 65,888,909

$

(0.07) 34,239,305

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capitalNotesNumber of shares

AmountBalance at July 31, 2020

Shares issued, private placement Share issuance costs

Finders warrants

Shares issued, amalagamation Shares issued, property

3,624,632 26,027,363

$ 4,043,706 4,309,851

- (101,871)

- (102,062)

11,500,000 109,965

7,820,000 74,776

Debt settlement 807,777 533,133

Shares issued, exercise of options Shares issued, exercise of warrants

150,000 50,315 200,900 96,000

Reallocation for options exercised - 89,962

Reallocation for warrants exercised - 535

Share-based payments Net loss

ReservesEquity settled employee compensation and warrants

Special warrantsSpecial broker warrants Total reserves

- -$

- -

708,463 - - 102,062

(535) 1,095,219 -

$

- - - - - (89,962)

- - - -- - - - - - - - -

$

- - - -

$

708,463

- (50,000)

- 102,062

- - - - - - -

- - - - - (89,962)

(535)

- 1,095,219

-

-

$ 50,000 $ Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficit Total $ (5,032,223) $ (231,105) - 4,259,851 - (101,871) - - - 7,820,000 - 74,776 - 533,133 - 50,315 - 96,000 - - - - - 1,095,219 (2,433,012) (2,433,012)

Obligation to issue shares

(1,051)

- -- - -- - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - -

Balance at January 31, 2021

42,420,637 52,779,663

$ 16,814,345

$

-$

-$

- $ 1,815,247 $

- $ 40,000 (5,123) (13,327,482) 18,172,066 - - - - - - - 15,000 - - - - - - - - - 158,332 - - 318,455 - - 1,581,717 (17,067) (17,067) - (4,507,480) (4,507,480) (22,190) $ (17,834,962) $15,721,023 5 - $

(1,051) $ (7,465,235) $11,163,306

Balance at July 31, 2021

Share issuance costs Finders' warrants

Special warrants convertion Shares issued, property

Shares issued, exercise of warrants Shares issued, debt settlements Share-based payments

Exchange difference on translation Net loss

8 8

-

25,908

8 15,890,886

3,5,8 8 6,8 8

19,890,739

(1,564,281)

57,971

15,000 9,200,000 40,000

615,806 158,332

684,848 318,455

- - -- - -

Balance at January 31, 2022

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements .

70,055,082

$ 28,058,245

$ 4,875,927

3,294,210 7,635,722

- - - - - 1,581,717 - -

- 1,564,281

$

644,000 11,573,932 - 1,564,281 - - (9,200,000) - (9,200,000) - - - (40,000) - - - - - - - - - - 1,581,717 - - - - - - - - - 3 $ 644,000 $ 5,519,930 $

-