United Lithium : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of United Lithium Crop. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.
United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notes
April 30,
July 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
4,012,271
$
8,341,524
Amounts receivable
263,560
130,922
Prepaid expenses
4
297,402
742,048
4,573,233
9,214,494
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
3,5
11,542,921
9,608,898
Equipment
6
7,441
8,754
Long term prepaid expenses
6,530
7,255
TOTAL ASSETS
$
16,130,125
$
18,839,401
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7,9
$
856,018
$
667,335
TOTAL LIABILITIES
856,018
667,335
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share capital
8
28,748,472
19,890,739
Reserves
8
5,576,534
11,573,932
Obligation to issue shares
8
-
40,000
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(34,597)
(5,123)
Deficit
(19,015,851)
(13,327,482)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
15,274,558
18,172,066
Non-controlling interest
3,10
(451)
-
TOTAL EQUITY
15,274,107
18,172,066
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
$
16,130,125
$
18,839,401
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 12)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on June 28, 2022:
"Faizaan Lalani"
Director
"Michael Dehn"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
ended April
ended April
ended April
ended April
30,
30,
30,
30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Depreciation
$
438
$
-
$
1,313
$
-
General and administration
17,625
4,179
82,756
7,468
Investor relations
83,173
14,351
122,742
43,437
Management and consulting fees
9
60,605
89,224
307,749
246,749
Marketing
326,302
2,379,572
2,035,346
3,030,177
Professional fees
82,212
110,653
464,012
245,273
Project generation
478,611
7,081
739,170
48,081
Public company costs and Director fees
9
16,088
8,567
49,828
12,317
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
27,305
8,568
56,533
17,891
Share-based payments
8,9
56,604
1,134,787
1,638,321
2,230,006
Foreign exchange loss
3,944
411
10,420
(2,393)
Total expenses
(1,152,907)
(3,757,393)
(5,508,190)
(5,879,006)
Impairment of evaluation and exploration assets
Transaction costs
3
(28,433)
(63,865)
(88,176)
(80,931)
Loss on settlement of debt
7
-
-
(92,454)
(294,333)
Net loss
$
(1,181,340)
$
(3,821,258)
$
(5,688,820)
$
(6,254,270)
Loss attributable to:
Shareholders of the parent company
(1,180,889)
(3,821,258)
(5,688,369)
(6,254,270)
Non-controlling interest
3,10
(451)
-
(451)
-
$
(1,181,340)
$
(3,821,258)
$
(5,688,820)
$
(6,254,270)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation loss attributed to
equity shareholders of the parent company
(12,407)
91
(29,474)
91
Total comprehensive loss
$
(1,193,747)
$
(3,821,167)
$
(5,718,294)
$
(6,254,179)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.02)
(0.08)
(0.08)
(0.16)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
71,362,147
47,936,748
67,673,225
38,704,772
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Reserves
Equity settled
Accumulated
other
employee
Special
Obligation
comprehensive
Number of
compensation
Special
broker
to issue
Non-controlling
Notes
loss
shares
Amount
and warrants
warrants
warrants
Total reserves
shares
Interest
Deficit
Total
Balance at July 31, 2020
3,624,632
$
4,043,706
$
708,463
$
-
$
-
$
708,463
$
50,000
$
(1,051)
$
-
$
(5,032,223)
$
(231,105)
Shares issued, private placement
26,027,363
4,309,851
-
-
-
-
(50,000)
-
-
-
4,259,851
Share issuance costs
-
(101,874)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(101,874)
Finders warrants
-
(102,062)
102,062
-
-
102,062
-
-
-
-
-
Special warrants
-
-
-
9,200,000
-
9,200,000
-
-
-
-
9,200,000
Special warrants issuance cost
-
-
-
(835,686)
-
(835,686)
-
-
-
-
(835,686)
Special broker warrants
-
-
-
(644,000)
644,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued, amalagamation
11,500,000
7,820,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,820,000
Shares issued, property
1,141,829
543,633
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
543,633
Warrants issued, property
-
-
358,980
-
-
358,980
-
-
-
-
358,980
Debt settlement
807,777
533,133
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
533,133
Shares issued, exercise of options
400,000
256,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
256,000
Shares issued, exercise of warrants
8,544,962
2,136,331
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,136,331
Reallocation for options exercised
-
239,899
(239,899)
-
-
(239,899)
-
-
-
-
-
Reallocation for warrants exercised
-
537
(537)
-
-
(537)
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
2,230,006
-
-
2,230,006
-
-
-
-
2,230,006
Exchange difference on translation
-
-
-
3
-
3
-
88
-
91
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,254,270)
(6,254,270)
Balance at April 30, 2021
52,046,563
$
19,679,154
$
3,159,075
$ 7,720,317
$
644,000
`
$
-
$
(963)
$
-
$
(11,286,493)
$19,915,090
Balance at July 31, 2021
52,779,663
19,890,739
3,294,210
7,635,722
644,000
11,573,932
40,000
(5,123)
-
(13,327,482)
18,172,066
Share issuance costs
8
-
(1,564,281)
-
1,564,281
-
1,564,281
-
-
-
-
-
Special warrants convertion
8
15,890,886
9,200,000
-
(9,200,000)
-
(9,200,000)
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued, property
3,5,8
929,774
460,000
-
-
-
-
(40,000)
-
-
-
420,000
Shares issued, exercise of warrants
8
1,722,623
443,559
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
443,559
Shares issued, debt settlements
6,8
684,848
318,455
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
318,455
Share-based payments
8
-
-
1,638,321
-
-
1,638,321
-
-
-
-
1,638,321
Exchange difference on translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(29,474)
-
(29,474)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(451)
(5,688,369)
(5,688,820)
Balance at April 30, 2022
72,007,794
$
28,748,472
$
4,932,531
$
3
$
644,000
$
5,576,534
$
-
$
(34,597)
$
(451)
$
(19,015,851)
$15,274,107
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
.
5
