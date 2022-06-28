Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  United Lithium Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ULTH   CA9107971090

UNITED LITHIUM CORP.

(ULTH)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:44 2022-06-28 pm EDT
0.2300 CAD   +17.95%
01:42pUNITED LITHIUM : FY2022 Q3 Certification of Interim Filings (CFO)
PU
01:42pUNITED LITHIUM : FY2022 Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
01:42pUNITED LITHIUM : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements
PU
Summary 
Summary

United Lithium : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements

06/28/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
United Lithium Corp.

(formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of United Lithium Crop. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notes

April 30,

July 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

4,012,271

$

8,341,524

Amounts receivable

263,560

130,922

Prepaid expenses

4

297,402

742,048

4,573,233

9,214,494

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

3,5

11,542,921

9,608,898

Equipment

6

7,441

8,754

Long term prepaid expenses

6,530

7,255

TOTAL ASSETS

$

16,130,125

$

18,839,401

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7,9

$

856,018

$

667,335

TOTAL LIABILITIES

856,018

667,335

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Share capital

8

28,748,472

19,890,739

Reserves

8

5,576,534

11,573,932

Obligation to issue shares

8

-

40,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(34,597)

(5,123)

Deficit

(19,015,851)

(13,327,482)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

15,274,558

18,172,066

Non-controlling interest

3,10

(451)

-

TOTAL EQUITY

15,274,107

18,172,066

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

$

16,130,125

$

18,839,401

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 12)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on June 28, 2022:

"Faizaan Lalani"

Director

"Michael Dehn"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

Nine months

ended April

ended April

ended April

ended April

30,

30,

30,

30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Depreciation

$

438

$

-

$

1,313

$

-

General and administration

17,625

4,179

82,756

7,468

Investor relations

83,173

14,351

122,742

43,437

Management and consulting fees

9

60,605

89,224

307,749

246,749

Marketing

326,302

2,379,572

2,035,346

3,030,177

Professional fees

82,212

110,653

464,012

245,273

Project generation

478,611

7,081

739,170

48,081

Public company costs and Director fees

9

16,088

8,567

49,828

12,317

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

27,305

8,568

56,533

17,891

Share-based payments

8,9

56,604

1,134,787

1,638,321

2,230,006

Foreign exchange loss

3,944

411

10,420

(2,393)

Total expenses

(1,152,907)

(3,757,393)

(5,508,190)

(5,879,006)

Impairment of evaluation and exploration assets

Transaction costs

3

(28,433)

(63,865)

(88,176)

(80,931)

Loss on settlement of debt

7

-

-

(92,454)

(294,333)

Net loss

$

(1,181,340)

$

(3,821,258)

$

(5,688,820)

$

(6,254,270)

Loss attributable to:

Shareholders of the parent company

(1,180,889)

(3,821,258)

(5,688,369)

(6,254,270)

Non-controlling interest

3,10

(451)

-

(451)

-

$

(1,181,340)

$

(3,821,258)

$

(5,688,820)

$

(6,254,270)

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation loss attributed to

equity shareholders of the parent company

(12,407)

91

(29,474)

91

Total comprehensive loss

$

(1,193,747)

$

(3,821,167)

$

(5,718,294)

$

(6,254,179)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.08)

(0.16)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

71,362,147

47,936,748

67,673,225

38,704,772

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capital

Reserves

Equity settled

Accumulated

other

employee

Special

Obligation

comprehensive

Number of

compensation

Special

broker

to issue

Non-controlling

Notes

loss

shares

Amount

and warrants

warrants

warrants

Total reserves

shares

Interest

Deficit

Total

Balance at July 31, 2020

3,624,632

$

4,043,706

$

708,463

$

-

$

-

$

708,463

$

50,000

$

(1,051)

$

-

$

(5,032,223)

$

(231,105)

Shares issued, private placement

26,027,363

4,309,851

-

-

-

-

(50,000)

-

-

-

4,259,851

Share issuance costs

-

(101,874)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(101,874)

Finders warrants

-

(102,062)

102,062

-

-

102,062

-

-

-

-

-

Special warrants

-

-

-

9,200,000

-

9,200,000

-

-

-

-

9,200,000

Special warrants issuance cost

-

-

-

(835,686)

-

(835,686)

-

-

-

-

(835,686)

Special broker warrants

-

-

-

(644,000)

644,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued, amalagamation

11,500,000

7,820,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,820,000

Shares issued, property

1,141,829

543,633

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

543,633

Warrants issued, property

-

-

358,980

-

-

358,980

-

-

-

-

358,980

Debt settlement

807,777

533,133

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

533,133

Shares issued, exercise of options

400,000

256,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

256,000

Shares issued, exercise of warrants

8,544,962

2,136,331

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,136,331

Reallocation for options exercised

-

239,899

(239,899)

-

-

(239,899)

-

-

-

-

-

Reallocation for warrants exercised

-

537

(537)

-

-

(537)

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

2,230,006

-

-

2,230,006

-

-

-

-

2,230,006

Exchange difference on translation

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

88

-

91

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,254,270)

(6,254,270)

Balance at April 30, 2021

52,046,563

$

19,679,154

$

3,159,075

$ 7,720,317

$

644,000

`

$

-

$

(963)

$

-

$

(11,286,493)

$19,915,090

Balance at July 31, 2021

52,779,663

19,890,739

3,294,210

7,635,722

644,000

11,573,932

40,000

(5,123)

-

(13,327,482)

18,172,066

Share issuance costs

8

-

(1,564,281)

-

1,564,281

-

1,564,281

-

-

-

-

-

Special warrants convertion

8

15,890,886

9,200,000

-

(9,200,000)

-

(9,200,000)

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issued, property

3,5,8

929,774

460,000

-

-

-

-

(40,000)

-

-

-

420,000

Shares issued, exercise of warrants

8

1,722,623

443,559

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

443,559

Shares issued, debt settlements

6,8

684,848

318,455

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

318,455

Share-based payments

8

-

-

1,638,321

-

-

1,638,321

-

-

-

-

1,638,321

Exchange difference on translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(29,474)

-

(29,474)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(451)

(5,688,369)

(5,688,820)

Balance at April 30, 2022

72,007,794

$

28,748,472

$

4,932,531

$

3

$

644,000

$

5,576,534

$

-

$

(34,597)

$

(451)

$

(19,015,851)

$15,274,107

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Lithium Corporation published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
