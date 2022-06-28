United Lithium : FY2022 Q3 Interim Financial Statements

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of United Lithium Crop. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) for the nine months ended April 30, 2022, have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Notes April 30, July 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 4,012,271 $ 8,341,524 Amounts receivable 263,560 130,922 Prepaid expenses 4 297,402 742,048 4,573,233 9,214,494 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 3,5 11,542,921 9,608,898 Equipment 6 7,441 8,754 Long term prepaid expenses 6,530 7,255 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,130,125 $ 18,839,401 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,9 $ 856,018 $ 667,335 TOTAL LIABILITIES 856,018 667,335 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share capital 8 28,748,472 19,890,739 Reserves 8 5,576,534 11,573,932 Obligation to issue shares 8 - 40,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,597) (5,123) Deficit (19,015,851) (13,327,482) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) 15,274,558 18,172,066 Non-controlling interest 3,10 (451) - TOTAL EQUITY 15,274,107 18,172,066 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) $ 16,130,125 $ 18,839,401 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Subsequent events (Note 12) Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on June 28, 2022: "Faizaan Lalani" Director "Michael Dehn" Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3

United Lithium Corp. (formerly United Battery Metals Corp.) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended April ended April ended April ended April 30, 30, 30, 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Expenses Depreciation $ 438 $ - $ 1,313 $ - General and administration 17,625 4,179 82,756 7,468 Investor relations 83,173 14,351 122,742 43,437 Management and consulting fees 9 60,605 89,224 307,749 246,749 Marketing 326,302 2,379,572 2,035,346 3,030,177 Professional fees 82,212 110,653 464,012 245,273 Project generation 478,611 7,081 739,170 48,081 Public company costs and Director fees 9 16,088 8,567 49,828 12,317 Regulatory and transfer agent fees 27,305 8,568 56,533 17,891 Share-based payments 8,9 56,604 1,134,787 1,638,321 2,230,006 Foreign exchange loss 3,944 411 10,420 (2,393) Total expenses (1,152,907) (3,757,393) (5,508,190) (5,879,006) Impairment of evaluation and exploration assets Transaction costs 3 (28,433) (63,865) (88,176) (80,931) Loss on settlement of debt 7 - - (92,454) (294,333) Net loss $ (1,181,340) $ (3,821,258) $ (5,688,820) $ (6,254,270) Loss attributable to: Shareholders of the parent company (1,180,889) (3,821,258) (5,688,369) (6,254,270) Non-controlling interest 3,10 (451) - (451) - $ (1,181,340) $ (3,821,258) $ (5,688,820) $ (6,254,270) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation loss attributed to equity shareholders of the parent company (12,407) 91 (29,474) 91 Total comprehensive loss $ (1,193,747) $ (3,821,167) $ (5,718,294) $ (6,254,179) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02) (0.08) (0.08) (0.16) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 71,362,147 47,936,748 67,673,225 38,704,772 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4