Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

March 28 (Reuters) - United Malt Group Ltd granted exclusive due diligence access to Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo, after receiving a A$1.50 billion ($998 million) offer, the Australian commercial maltster said on Tuesday, sending its shares up 35%.

The A$5 per-share non-binding offer represents a 45.3% premium to the United Malt stock's last close of A$3.44.

Shares in United Malt soared to A$4.64 in their biggest intraday percentage jump ever when they returned to trading. Trading in United Malt shares was halted on Monday.

InVivo, which acquired agribusiness peer Soufflet last year, has said it aims to become the world's top malt producer within five years through external growth.

Earlier this year, it signed an agreement to take over Belgian malthouse Castle Malting, one of the oldest producers of the beer ingredient in the world.

Malteries Soufflet is the largest commercial maltster in Europe and the second largest globally.

United Malt disclosed it first received an offer of A$4.15 per share in December followed by several others from the French firm. The latest indicative proposal was made on March 14.

United Malt is the world's fourth largest commercial maltster, producing bulk malt for brewers, craft brewers, distillers and food companies. The company has processing plants in Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The company was acquired by Australia's GrainCorp in 2009 and spun off in 2020. GrainCorp retains an 8.5% stake in the firm, while investment firm Tanarra Capital is United Malt's largest shareholder.

GrainCorp declined to comment on the offer, while Tanarra did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

United Malt has appointed Macquarie Capital as its financial adviser for the deal.

($1 = 1.5038 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)