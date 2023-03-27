Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. United Malt Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UMG   AU0000079691

UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED

(UMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:40:22 2023-03-27 pm EDT
4.510 AUD   +31.10%
05:55pAustralia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
RE
05:42pAustralia's United Malt receives $998 million bid from France's InVivo
RE
01:54pFrance's InVivo placed bid for Australia's United Malt -report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

03/27/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
March 28 (Reuters) - United Malt Group Ltd granted exclusive due diligence access to Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness InVivo, after receiving a A$1.50 billion ($998 million) offer, the Australian commercial maltster said on Tuesday, sending its shares up 35%.

The A$5 per-share non-binding offer represents a 45.3% premium to the United Malt stock's last close of A$3.44.

Shares in United Malt soared to A$4.64 in their biggest intraday percentage jump ever when they returned to trading. Trading in United Malt shares was halted on Monday.

InVivo, which acquired agribusiness peer Soufflet last year, has said it aims to become the world's top malt producer within five years through external growth.

Earlier this year, it signed an agreement to take over Belgian malthouse Castle Malting, one of the oldest producers of the beer ingredient in the world.

Malteries Soufflet is the largest commercial maltster in Europe and the second largest globally.

United Malt disclosed it first received an offer of A$4.15 per share in December followed by several others from the French firm. The latest indicative proposal was made on March 14.

United Malt is the world's fourth largest commercial maltster, producing bulk malt for brewers, craft brewers, distillers and food companies. The company has processing plants in Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The company was acquired by Australia's GrainCorp in 2009 and spun off in 2020. GrainCorp retains an 8.5% stake in the firm, while investment firm Tanarra Capital is United Malt's largest shareholder.

GrainCorp declined to comment on the offer, while Tanarra did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

United Malt has appointed Macquarie Capital as its financial adviser for the deal.

($1 = 1.5038 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAINCORP LIMITED 2.29% 7.145 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
INVIVO THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS CORP. -3.01% 0.9015 Delayed Quote.-60.45%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 1.64% 169.63 Delayed Quote.1.58%
UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 31.10% 4.51 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 509 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net income 2023 32,2 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net Debt 2023 354 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,9x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 1 029 M 684 M 684 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Malt Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,44 AUD
Average target price 3,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark L. Palmquist Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ryan Dutcher Senior Consultant-Finance Group
Graham John Bradley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tiago Darocha Chief Operating Officer
Nina Palludan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED-0.86%683
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.2.36%325 344
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.6.13%109 098
DIAGEO PLC-1.40%99 185
PERNOD RICARD13.03%57 227
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.7.85%52 650
