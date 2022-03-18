Log in
    UMG   AU0000079691

UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED

(UMG)
03/18 01:10:56 am EDT
3.96 AUD   +1.54%
01:21aUNITED MALT : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CGF
PU
02/23UNITED MALT : Notification regarding unquoted securities - UMG
PU
02/10UNITED MALT : 2022 AGM Addresses and Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
United Malt : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CGF

03/18/2022 | 01:21am EDT
For personal use only

Sydney

Level 2, 5 Martin Place

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 3698

Sydney NSW 2001

www.challenger.com.au

Telephone 02 9994 7000

Facsimile 02 9994 7777

18 March 2022

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ~ United Malt Group Limited (UMG)

We attach a notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder in United Malt Group Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.

Yours faithfully

Linda Matthews

Company Secretary

Melbourne Level 19, 31 Queen Street PO Box 297, Flinders Lane, Melbourne VIC 3000 Telephone 02 9994 7000 Facsimile 02 9994 7777 Brisbane Level 6, 215 Adelaide Street GPO Box 3234, Brisbane QLD 4001 Telephone 07 3136 5400 Facsimile 07 3136 5407

Perth Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Telephone 08 6466 9613 Adelaide Level 7, Suite 714, 147 Pirie Street, Adelaide SA 5000 Telephone 08 8427 9511

Challenger Limited ABN 85 106 842 371 Challenger Group Services Pty Limited ABN 91 085 657 307 Challenger Life Company Limited ABN 44 072 486 938 AFSL 234670

Challenger Investment Partners Limited ABN 29 092 382 842 AFSL 234 678

Challenger Retirement and Investment Services Limited ABN 80 115 534 453 AFSL295642 RSE Licence No. L0001304

Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Ltd ABN 72 087 271 109 Challenger Securitisation Management Pty Ltd ABN 56 100 346 898 AFSL 244593 Challenger Investment Solutions Management Pty Ltd ABN 63 130 035 353 AFSL 487354

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

United Malt Group Limited

ACN/ARSN

140 174 189

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

106 842 371

The holder ceased to be a

substantial holder on

16/03/2022

The previous notice was given to the company on

03/05/2021

The previous notice was dated

03/05/2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in

Class (6) and

Person's votes

interest changed

relation to change (5)

number of

affected

securities

affected

Refer

Challenger

Refer

Refer

Refer

Refer Annexure

Annexure 1 Limited (and its

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

1

entities listed in

Annexure 2)

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Challenger Limited (and its entities

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

listed in Annexure 2)

Signature

print name

Linda Matthews

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

18/03/2022

DIRECTIONS

For personal use only

  1. If there area number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 2 page/s and is referred to in Form 605 signed by me and dated 18/03/2022

Linda Matthews

Company Secretary of Challenger Limited

only

Transactions:

Company

Name/Scheme:

United Malt Group Limited (UMG)

As at:

16/03/2022

Class of security:

Ordinary Fully Paid

Date of Change

Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change

Challenger Limited (and its

entities listed in Annexure

use

30/04/2021 2)

Buy

02/09/2021 As above

Buy

02/09/2021 As above

Buy

02/09/2021 As above

Buy

02/09/2021 As above

Buy

personal

02/09/2021 As above

Buy

03/09/2021 As above

Buy

03/09/2021 As above

Buy

03/09/2021 As above

Buy

03/09/2021 As above

Buy

03/09/2021 As above

Buy

03/09/2021 As above

Buy

03/09/2021 As above

Buy

08/09/2021 As above

Buy

13/09/2021 As above

Buy

13/09/2021 As above

Buy

18/10/2021 As above

Buy

18/10/2021 As above

Sell - Transfer

18/10/2021 As above

Buy

22/10/2021 As above

Buy

22/10/2021 As above

Buy

15/11/2021 As above

Buy

15/11/2021 As above

Buy

24/11/2021 As above

Sell - Transfer

17/12/2021 As above

Sell

17/12/2021 As above

Sell

For

17/12/2021 As above

Sell

17/12/2021 As above

Sell

17/12/2021 As above

Sell

17/12/2021 As above

Buy

04/03/2022 As above

Sell

04/03/2022 As above

Sell

04/03/2022 As above

Sell

04/03/2022 As above

Sell

04/03/2022 As above

Sell

15/03/2022 As above

Sell

15/03/2022 As above

Sell

15/03/2022 As above

Sell

15/03/2022 As above

Sell

15/03/2022 As above

Sell

15/03/2022 As above

Sell

16/03/2022 As above

Sell

16/03/2022 As above

Sell

16/03/2022 As above

Sell

16/03/2022 As above

Sell

Number of

Person's Votes

Consideration

Securities

Affected

1,477,171

326,000

326,000

23,423

5,843

5,843

16,813

4,194

4,194

8,042

2,006

2,006

27,424

6,841

6,841

2,642

659

659

816,152

194,322

194,322

319,211

76,066

76,066

585,925

139,506

139,506

280,245

66,725

66,725

955,555

227,513

227,513

92,123

21,934

21,934

939,739

223,934

223,934

837,952

201,300

201,300

208,160

50,000

50,000

416,320

100,000

100,000

203,340

50,000

50,000

7,248,034

-1,776,479

1,776,479

406,680

100,000

100,000

399,250

100,000

100,000

598,875

150,000

150,000

281,475

67,500

67,500

469,125

112,500

112,500

2,479,250

-587,500

587,500

1,741,403

-392,650

392,650

1,780,475

-401,460

401,460

822,098

-185,366

185,366

1,290,891

-291,069

291,069

289,539

-65,285

65,285

5,924,406

1,335,830

1,335,830

474,445

-114,964

114,964

249,025

-60,342

60,342

125,276

-30,356

30,356

16,371

-3,967

3,967

44,550

-10,795

10,795

203,504

-52,281

52,281

127,709

-32,809

32,809

67,076

-17,232

17,232

169,441

-43,530

43,530

22,269

-5,721

5,721

60,563

-15,559

15,559

4,431,481

-1,143,608

1,143,608

392,468

-101,523

101,523

3,483,579

-898,988

898,988

308,518

-79,807

79,807

Page 1 of 2

only

Date of Change Holder of relevant interest

16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above

Number of

Person's Votes

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

Sell

1,335,089

-344,539

344,539

Sell

118,239

-30,586

30,586

Sell

3,708,577

-957,052

957,052

Sell

328,446

-84,962

84,962

Sell

489,746

-126,386

126,386

Sell

43,374

-11,220

11,220

Sell

1,276,530

-329,427

329,427

Sell

113,055

-29,245

29,245

For personal use

Total Number of Securities

-4,662,035

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Malt Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
