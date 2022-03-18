United Malt : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CGF
03/18/2022 | 01:21am EDT
Sydney
Level 2, 5 Martin Place
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
GPO Box 3698
Sydney NSW 2001
www.challenger.com.au
Telephone 02 9994 7000
Facsimile 02 9994 7777
18 March 2022
The Manager
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
By electronic lodgement
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ~ United Malt Group Limited (UMG)
We attach a notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder in United Malt Group Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
106 842 371
The holder ceased to be a
substantial holder on
16/03/2022
The previous notice was given to the company on
03/05/2021
The previous notice was dated
03/05/2021
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (4)
Consideration given in
Class (6) and
Person's votes
interest changed
relation to change (5)
number of
affected
securities
affected
Refer
Challenger
Refer
Refer
Refer
Refer Annexure
Annexure 1 Limited (and its
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
1
entities listed in
Annexure 2)
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Challenger Limited (and its entities
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
listed in Annexure 2)
Signature
print name
Linda Matthews
Capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
18/03/2022
DIRECTIONS
If there area number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure 1 consists of 2 page/s and is referred to in Form 605 signed by me and dated 18/03/2022
Linda Matthews
Company Secretary of Challenger Limited
Transactions:
Company
Name/Scheme:
United Malt Group Limited (UMG)
As at:
16/03/2022
Class of security:
Ordinary Fully Paid
Date of Change
Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change
Challenger Limited (and its
entities listed in Annexure
30/04/2021 2)
Buy
02/09/2021 As above
Buy
02/09/2021 As above
Buy
02/09/2021 As above
Buy
02/09/2021 As above
Buy
02/09/2021 As above
Buy
03/09/2021 As above
Buy
03/09/2021 As above
Buy
03/09/2021 As above
Buy
03/09/2021 As above
Buy
03/09/2021 As above
Buy
03/09/2021 As above
Buy
03/09/2021 As above
Buy
08/09/2021 As above
Buy
13/09/2021 As above
Buy
13/09/2021 As above
Buy
18/10/2021 As above
Buy
18/10/2021 As above
Sell - Transfer
18/10/2021 As above
Buy
22/10/2021 As above
Buy
22/10/2021 As above
Buy
15/11/2021 As above
Buy
15/11/2021 As above
Buy
24/11/2021 As above
Sell - Transfer
17/12/2021 As above
Sell
17/12/2021 As above
Sell
17/12/2021 As above
Sell
17/12/2021 As above
Sell
17/12/2021 As above
Sell
17/12/2021 As above
Buy
04/03/2022 As above
Sell
04/03/2022 As above
Sell
04/03/2022 As above
Sell
04/03/2022 As above
Sell
04/03/2022 As above
Sell
15/03/2022 As above
Sell
15/03/2022 As above
Sell
15/03/2022 As above
Sell
15/03/2022 As above
Sell
15/03/2022 As above
Sell
15/03/2022 As above
Sell
16/03/2022 As above
Sell
16/03/2022 As above
Sell
16/03/2022 As above
Sell
16/03/2022 As above
Sell
Number of
Person's Votes
Consideration
Securities
Affected
1,477,171
326,000
326,000
23,423
5,843
5,843
16,813
4,194
4,194
8,042
2,006
2,006
27,424
6,841
6,841
2,642
659
659
816,152
194,322
194,322
319,211
76,066
76,066
585,925
139,506
139,506
280,245
66,725
66,725
955,555
227,513
227,513
92,123
21,934
21,934
939,739
223,934
223,934
837,952
201,300
201,300
208,160
50,000
50,000
416,320
100,000
100,000
203,340
50,000
50,000
7,248,034
-1,776,479
1,776,479
406,680
100,000
100,000
399,250
100,000
100,000
598,875
150,000
150,000
281,475
67,500
67,500
469,125
112,500
112,500
2,479,250
-587,500
587,500
1,741,403
-392,650
392,650
1,780,475
-401,460
401,460
822,098
-185,366
185,366
1,290,891
-291,069
291,069
289,539
-65,285
65,285
5,924,406
1,335,830
1,335,830
474,445
-114,964
114,964
249,025
-60,342
60,342
125,276
-30,356
30,356
16,371
-3,967
3,967
44,550
-10,795
10,795
203,504
-52,281
52,281
127,709
-32,809
32,809
67,076
-17,232
17,232
169,441
-43,530
43,530
22,269
-5,721
5,721
60,563
-15,559
15,559
4,431,481
-1,143,608
1,143,608
392,468
-101,523
101,523
3,483,579
-898,988
898,988
308,518
-79,807
79,807
Page 1 of 2
Date of Change Holder of relevant interest
16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above 16/03/2022 As above
Number of
Person's Votes
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
Sell
1,335,089
-344,539
344,539
Sell
118,239
-30,586
30,586
Sell
3,708,577
-957,052
957,052
Sell
328,446
-84,962
84,962
Sell
489,746
-126,386
126,386
Sell
43,374
-11,220
11,220
Sell
1,276,530
-329,427
329,427
Sell
113,055
-29,245
29,245
Total Number of Securities
-4,662,035
Page 2 of 2
United Malt Group Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:20:08 UTC.