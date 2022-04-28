99 Announcement on 2022/04/28: To announce the differences for 2021 consolidated financial statements between TIFRSs and IFRSs as issued by the IASB - Form 6-K

Log in
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
44.40 TWD   -2.95%
08:24aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Files Form 20-F for 2021 with US Securities and Exchange Commission
PU
08:15a99 ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2022/04/28 : To announce the differences for 2021 consolidated financial statements between TIFRSs and IFRSs as issued by the IASB - Form 6-K
PU
08:01aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : To announce the differences for 2021 consolidated financial statements between TIFRSs and IFRSs as issued by the IASB.
PU
04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
To announce the differences for 2021 consolidated financial statements between TIFRSs and IFRSs as issued by the IASB

1. Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/04/28

2. Year/Quarter of the financial report: 2021/Q4

3. Accounting principles applied for securities listed domestically:

International Financial Reporting Standards endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China (TIFRSs)

4. Inconsistent items/amounts in financial reports for securities listed domestically:

Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent of NT$55,780,255 thousand, basic earnings per share of NT$4.57 and diluted earnings per share of NT$4.48, total assets of NT$464,426,771 thousand, total liabilities of NT$183,223,887 thousand, and equity attributable to the parent company of NT$280,979,703 thousand.

5. Accounting principles applied for securities issued overseas:

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board(IASB)

6. Inconsistent items/ amounts (securities issued overseas):

Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent of NT$51,246,425 thousand, basic earnings per share of NT$4.27 and diluted earnings per share of NT$4.19, total assets of NT$450,955,341 thousand, total liabilities of NT$186,580,294 thousand, and equity attributable to the parent company of NT$264,151,866 thousand.

7. Inconsistent items/amounts in financial information for securities issued overseas:

The differences between the Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements on the basis of TIFRSs and IFRSs as issued by the IASB were primarily related to the timing of the recognition of additional income tax on unappropriated earnings and the accounting treatment of treasury stock.

8. Any other matters that need to be specified:

For more details, please refer to the 2021 Form 20-F we filed with the U.S. SEC.

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 12:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 262 B 8 904 M 8 904 M
Net income 2022 81 382 M 2 765 M 2 765 M
Net cash 2022 45 181 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,89x
Yield 2022 8,78%
Capitalization 553 B 18 803 M 18 803 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 44,40 TWD
Average target price 65,18 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-31.69%18 803
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.47%463 357
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.39%461 114
BROADCOM INC.-15.91%228 450
INTEL CORPORATION-12.19%184 889
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.12%156 178