Company posts full-year 2023 EPS of NT$4.93; 22/28nm contribution in Q4 reaches 36% 12nm collaboration will propel long-term growth beyond 22/28nm Fourth Quarter 2023 Overview1: Revenue: NT$54.96 billion (US$1.79 billion) Gross margin: 32.4%; Operating margin: 22.6% Revenue from 22/28nm: 36% Capacity utilization rate: 66% Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent: NT$13.20 billion (US$430 million) Earnings per share: NT$1.06; earnings per ADS: US$0.173

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC” or “The Company”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was NT$54.96 billion, decreasing 3.7% QoQ from NT$57.07 billion in 3Q23. Compared to a year ago, 4Q23 revenue declined 19.0% YoY from NT$67.84 billion in 4Q22. Consolidated gross margin for 4Q23 was 32.4%. Net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$13.20 billion, with earnings per ordinary share of NT$1.06.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, said, “In the fourth quarter, challenging macroeconomic conditions continued to prolong the inventory correction in the semiconductor industry as our wafer shipments decreased 2.5% QoQ while overall fab utilization rate slightly fell to 66%. As our Tainan 12A P6 facility continues to ramp, our 22/28nm represented 36% of our Q4 wafer revenue, reflecting record high in revenue as well as percentage of wafer sales.”

“Overall, 2023 was a year where UMC demonstrated its resilience in face of challenging external environment, as optimization in product mix continued to lift 2023 blended ASP by mid-single digit YoY. In addition, we were successful in safeguarding the company's structural profitability with a gross margin of 34.9% in 2023 even as utilization rate significantly declined YoY. Our financial performance also showed strong resilience, which can be attributed to diversified customer base and higher contribution from stronger business stickiness of our specialty technologies offering.”

Co-president Wang commented, “Looking into the first quarter of 2024, we anticipate overall wafer demand will increase mildly, however, customers maintain a cautious approach in their inventory management. Moving forward, UMC will continue to navigate headwinds amid an increasingly competitive landscape and swelling geopolitical tensions via diversified manufacturing base and differentiation in 12-inch specialty technologies. Our 12nm FinFET collaboration is a step forward in advancing our strategy of pursuing cost-efficient capacity expansion and technology node advancement in continuing our commitment to customers. This effort will enable our customers to smoothly migrate to this critical new node, and also benefit from the resiliency of an added Western footprint. We anticipate 12nm FinFET collaboration will broaden our addressable market and significantly accelerate our development roadmap.”

Co-president Wang added, “Over the years, UMC has invested in a number of circular economy initiatives. In 2023, we broke ground for the UMC Circular Economy & Recycling Innovation Center, which will serve to consolidate our efforts to maximize resource recovery and minimize waste. Once operational in 2025, the facility is expected to reduce waste from UMC’s Taiwan fabs by one-third. In addition, UMC continues to be recognized for its unwavering contributions to ESG by global institutions, receiving awards in consecutive years from DJSI, FTSE4Good and ISS. UMC also achieved a remarkable AA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings. And for the first time, UMC was named as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" by HR Asia, an authoritative publication for HR professionals. UMC is committed to tackle growing sustainability issues with innovative and long-term solutions that can only be achieved through the hard work and collaboration of its stakeholders and employees.”

Summary of Operating Results

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q23 3Q23 QoQ %

change 4Q22 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 54,958 57,069 (3.7 ) 67,836 (19.0 ) Gross Profit 17,806 20,461 (13.0 ) 29,124 (38.9 ) Operating Expenses (6,635 ) (5,722 ) 16.0 (6,798 ) (2.4 ) Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 1,252 573 118.7 1,311 (4.5 ) Operating Income 12,423 15,312 (18.9 ) 23,637 (47.4 ) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,227 3,336 (33.3 ) 889 150.4 Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 13,195 15,971 (17.4 ) 19,068 (30.8 ) EPS (NT$ per share) 1.06 1.29 1.54 (US$ per ADS) 0.173 0.210 0.251

Fourth quarter operating revenues declined 3.7% sequentially to NT$54.96 billion. Revenue contribution from 40nm and below technologies represented 50% of wafer revenue, propelled by the revenue growth from 22/28nm in 4Q23. Gross profit decreased 13.0% QoQ to NT$17.81 billion, or 32.4% of revenue. Operating expenses increased 16.0% to NT$6.64 billion. Net other operating income increased to NT$1.25 billion. Net non-operating income totaled NT$2.23 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$13.20 billion.

Earnings per ordinary share for the quarter was NT$1.06. Earnings per ADS was US$0.173. The basic weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q23 was 12,414,087,724, compared with 12,371,129,866 shares in 3Q23 and 12,348,880,384 shares in 4Q22. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 12,589,138,701 in 4Q23, compared with 12,566,773,628 shares in 3Q23 and 12,684,106,050 shares in 4Q22. The fully diluted shares counted on December 31, 2023 were approximately 12,589,139,000.

Detailed Financials Section

Operating revenues decreased to NT$54.96 billion. COGS grew 1.5% to NT$37.15 billion, which included 6.1% sequential increase in depreciation. Gross profit fell 13.0% QoQ to NT$17.81 billion. Operating expenses increased to NT$6.64 billion, as R&D grew 21.2% sequentially to NT$3.95 billion or 7.2% of revenue, while Sales & Marketing increased 12.0% to NT$0.82 billion and G&A was up 11.6% QoQ to NT$1.93 billion. Net other operating income was NT$1.25 billion. In 4Q23, operating income declined 18.9% QoQ to NT$12.42 billion.

COGS & Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q23 3Q23 QoQ %

change 4Q22 YoY %

change Operating Revenues 54,958 57,069 (3.7 ) 67,836 (19.0 ) COGS (37,152 ) (36,608 ) 1.5 (38,712 ) (4.0 ) Depreciation (9,006 ) (8,485 ) 6.1 (8,898 ) 1.2 Other Mfg. Costs (28,146 ) (28,123 ) 0.1 (29,814 ) (5.6 ) Gross Profit 17,806 20,461 (13.0 ) 29,124 (38.9 ) Gross Margin (%) 32.4 % 35.9 % 42.9 % Operating Expenses (6,635 ) (5,722 ) 16.0 (6,798 ) (2.4 ) Sales & Marketing (823 ) (735 ) 12.0 (953 ) (13.6 ) G&A (1,930 ) (1,731 ) 11.6 (2,438 ) (20.8 ) R&D (3,945 ) (3,255 ) 21.2 (3,407 ) 15.8 Expected Credit Impairment gain (loss) 63 (1 ) - (0 ) - Net Other Operating Income & Expenses 1,252 573 118.7 1,311 (4.5 ) Operating Income 12,423 15,312 (18.9 ) 23,637 (47.4 )

Net non-operating income in 4Q23 was NT$2.23 billion, primarily reflecting the NT$1.75 billion in net investment gain and the NT$0.88 billion in net interest income partially offset by the NT$0.41 billion in exchange loss.

Non-Operating Income and Expenses (Amount: NT$ million) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Non-Operating Income and Expenses 2,227 3,336 889 Net Interest Income and Expenses 880 617 584 Net Investment Gain and Loss 1,750 1,885 1,382 Exchange Gain and Loss (405 ) 324 (1,057 ) Other Gain and Loss 2 510 (20 )

In 4Q23, cash inflow from operating activities was NT$26.22 billion. Cash outflow from investing activities totaled NT$26.81 billion, which included NT$20.81 billion in capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flow of NT$5.41 billion. Cash outflow from financing was NT$3.89 billion, primarily from NT$4.44 billion in bank loans. Net cash outflow in 4Q23 amounted to NT$8.09 billion. Over the next 12 months, the company expects to repay NT$2.23 billion in bank loans.

Cash Flow Summary (Amount: NT$ million) For the 3-Month Period Ended Dec. 31, 2023 For the 3-Month Period Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 26,217 19,059 Net income before tax 14,650 18,648 Depreciation & Amortization 10,721 9,928 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (1,918) (1,022) Income tax paid (15) (1,216) Changes in working capital & others 2,779 (7,279) Cash Flow from Investing Activities (26,813) (17,720) Increase in financial assets measured at amortized cost (6,134) (141) Acquisition of PP&E (20,334) (17,245) Acquisition of intangible assets (774) (560) Others 429 226 Cash Flow from Financing Activities (3,892) (27,602) Bank loans (4,435) 21,369 Bonds issued - 10,000 Increase in deposits-in 720 7,425 Decrease in other financial liabilities - (21,209) Cash dividends - (45,018) Others (177) (169) Effect of Exchange Rate (3,600) 3,808 Net Cash Flow (8,088) (22,455) Beginning balance 140,642 163,097 Ending balance 132,554 140,642

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to NT$132.55 billion. Days of inventory remained unchanged at 89 days.

Current Assets (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Cash and Cash Equivalents 132.55 140.64 173.82 Notes & Accounts Receivable 29.59 31.11 36.98 Days Sales Outstanding 50 49 55 Inventories, net 35.71 36.56 31.07 Days of Inventory 89 89 72 Total Current Assets 216.80 219.28 252.37

Current liabilities slightly increased to NT$99.02 billion. Long-term credit/bonds decreased to NT$45.24 billion. Total liabilities increased to NT$199.61 billion, leading to a debt to equity ratio of 56%.

Liabilities (Amount: NT$ billion) 4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Total Current Liabilities 99.02 92.07 108.57 Accounts Payable 7.53 8.37 8.98 Short-Term Credit / Bonds 29.54 30.07 7.59 Payables on Equipment 19.20 15.95 18.63 Other 42.75 37.68 73.37 Long-Term Credit / Bonds 45.24 49.38 39.88 Long-Term Investment Liabilities - - 4.22 Total Liabilities 199.61 197.26 197.60 Debt to Equity 56% 56% 59%

Analysis of Revenue2

Revenue from Asia-Pacific increased to 62% while business from North America fell to 23% of sales. Business from Europe was 11% while contribution from Japan increased to 4%.

Revenue Breakdown by Region Region 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 North America 23% 27% 27% 31% 30% Asia Pacific 62% 58% 56% 50% 54% Europe 11% 12% 12% 11% 9% Japan 4% 3% 5% 8% 7%

Revenue contribution from 22/28nm grew to 36% of the wafer revenue, while 40nm contribution was 14% of sales.

Revenue Breakdown by Geometry Geometry 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 14nm and below 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14nm 36% 32% 29% 26% 28% 28nm 14% 13% 12% 15% 17% 40nm 16% 19% 23% 19% 17% 65nm 9% 8% 10% 10% 9% 90nm 9% 12% 10% 12% 12% 0.13um 9% 9% 9% 10% 10% 0.18um 5% 5% 5% 6% 5% 0.5um and above 2% 2% 2% 2% 2%

Revenue from fabless customers accounted for 78% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Customer Type Customer Type 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Fabless 78% 79% 79% 77% 81% IDM 22% 21% 21% 23% 19%

Revenue from the communication segment accounted for 47%, while business from computer applications remained at 13%. Business from consumer applications was 23% as other segments declined to 17% of revenue.

Revenue Breakdown by Application (1) Application 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Computer 13% 13% 9% 9% 12% Communication 47% 46% 44% 44% 45% Consumer 23% 23% 26% 24% 25% Others 17% 18% 21% 23% 18%

(1) Computer consists of ICs such as CPU, GPU, HDD controllers, DVD/CD-RW control ICs, PC chipset, audio codec, keyboard controller, monitor scaler, USB, I/O chipset, WLAN. Communication consists of handset components, broadband, bluetooth, Ethernet, LAN, DSP, etc. Consumer consists of ICs used for DVD players, DTV, STB, MP3/MP4, flash controller, game consoles, DSC, smart cards, toys, etc.

Blended ASP Trend

Blended average selling price (ASP) remained flat in 4Q23.

(To view blended ASP trend, please click here for 4Q23 ASP)

Shipment and Utilization Rate3

Wafer shipments decreased 2.5% QoQ to 775K in the fourth quarter, while quarterly capacity was 1,204K. Overall utilization rate in 4Q23 declined to 66%.

Wafer Shipments 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Wafer Shipments (12” K equivalents) 775 795 814 811 984 Quarterly Capacity Utilization Rate 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Utilization Rate 66% 67% 71% 70% 90% Total Capacity (12” K equivalents) 1,204 1,182 1,167 1,121 1,130

Capacity4

Total capacity in the fourth quarter increased to 1,204K 12-inch equivalent wafers. Capacity will grow in the first quarter of 2024 to 1,212K 12-inch equivalent wafers, reflecting the continuous capacity expansion at 12A P6 facility.

Annual Capacity in thousands of wafers Quarterly Capacity in thousands of wafers FAB Geometry

(um) 2023 2022 2021 2020 FAB 1Q24E 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 WTK 6" 5 – 0.15 328 335 329 371 WTK 6" 82 83 83 82 8A 8" 3 – 0.11 811 765 755 802 8A 8" 206 207 207 207 8C 8" 0.35 – 0.11 473 459 459 452 8C 8" 119 119 120 120 8D 8" 0.18 – 0.09 440 410 380 371 8D 8" 118 118 111 109 8E 8" 0.6 – 0.14 490 469 457 449 8E 8" 130 131 122 122 8F 8" 0.18 – 0.11 570 550 514 485 8F 8" 144 145 145 145 8S 8" 0.18 – 0.11 447 443 408 373 8S 8" 113 114 112 112 8N 8" 0.5 – 0.11 996 952 917 917 8N 8" 252 254 250 248 12A 12" 0.13 – 0.014 1,305 1,170 1,070 1,044 12A 12" 358 346 333 321 12i 12" 0.13 – 0.040 655 655 641 628 12i 12" 164 164 164 164 12X 12" 0.080 – 0.022 317 314 284 217 12X 12" 79 80 80 80 12M 12" 0.13 – 0.040 438 436 395 391 12M 12" 110 110 110 110 Total(1) 4,674 4,458 4,201 4,083 Total 1,212 1,204 1,182 1,167 YoY Growth Rate 5% 6% 3% 13%

(1) One 6-inch wafer is converted into 0.25 (62/122) 12-inch equivalent wafer; one 8-inch wafer is converted into 0.44 (82/122) 12-inch equivalent wafers. Total capacity figures are expressed in 12-inch equivalent wafers.

CAPEX

CAPEX spending in 4Q23 totaled US$657 million as 2023 CAPEX amounted to US$3.0 billion. 2024 cash-based CAPEX budget will be US$3.3 billion.

Capital Expenditure by Year - in US$ billion Year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 CAPEX $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 1.8 $ 1.0 $ 0.6

2024 CAPEX Plan 8" 12" Total 5% 95% US$3.3 billion

Brief Summary of Full Year 2023 Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in NTD declined 20.2% YoY to NT$222.53 billion, from NT$278.71 billion in 2022.

Gross profit decreased 38.2%, compared to a year ago, representing 34.9% of 2023 revenue.

Operating income decreased 44.5% year on year, accounting for 26.0% of 2023 revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent fell 30.1% to NT$60.99 billion in 2023.

EPS was NT$4.93, or EPADS of US$0.803 for 2023.

22/28nm revenue contribution accounted for 31% in 2023.

Operating Results (Amount: NT$ million) 2023 2022 YoY % change Operating Revenues 222,533 278,705 (20.2 ) Gross Profit 77,744 125,764 (38.2 ) Operating Expenses (23,855 ) (26,812 ) (11.0 ) Net Other Operating Income and Expenses 4,002 5,340 (25.0 ) Operating Income 57,891 104,292 (44.5 ) Net Non-Operating Income and Expenses 13,021 1,805 621.4 Income Tax Expense (9,472 ) (18,079 ) (47.6 ) Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of the Parent 60,990 87,198 (30.1 ) EPS (NT$ per share) 4.93 7.09 (US$ per ADS) 0.803 1.154

Annual Sales Breakdown in Revenue for Foundry Segment

Region 2023 2022 North America 27% 24% Asia Pacific 57% 61% Europe 11% 9% Japan 5% 6% Technology 2023 2022 14nm and below 0% 0% 14nm 31% 24% 28nm 14% 18% 40nm 19% 18% 65nm 10% 8% 90nm 10% 12% 0.13um 9% 11% 0.18um 5% 7% 0.5um and above 2% 2% Customer Type 2023 2022 Fabless 78% 84% IDM 22% 16% Application 2023 2022 Computer 11% 15% Communication 45% 45% Consumer 24% 26% Others 20% 14%

First Quarter 2024 Outlook & Guidance

Quarter-over-Quarter Guidance:

Wafer Shipments: Will increase by approximately 2-3%

ASP in USD: Will decrease by 5%

Gross Profit Margin: Will be approximately 30%

Capacity Utilization: low-60% range

2024 CAPEX: US$3.3 billion

Recent Developments / Announcements

Oct. 31, 2023 UMC Launches W2W 3D IC Project with Partners, Targeting Growth in Edge AI Dec. 11, 2023 UMC recognized for ESG strength with DJSI World & Emerging Markets Index and MSCI-ESG AA Rating Jan. 2, 2024 UMC Achieves AAA Certification for Excellence in Intellectual Property Management and Protection Jan. 25, 2024 Intel and UMC Announce New Foundry Collaboration

Please visit UMC’s website for further details regarding the above announcements

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM (Taipei) / 4:00 AM (New York) / 09:00 AM (London)

Dial-in numbers and Access Codes: Taiwan Number: 02 3396 1191 Taiwan Toll Free: 0080 185 4007 US Toll Free: +1 866 212 5567 Other Areas: +886 2 3396 1191 Access Code: 1029531#

A live webcast and replay of the 4Q23 results announcement will be available at www.umc.com under the “Investors / Events” section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high-quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI, BCD, etc. Most of UMC's 12-in and 8-in fabs with its core R&D are in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of more than 400,000 wafers per month (12-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standards. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with a worldwide total of 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023; the expected wafer shipment and ASP; the anticipated annual budget; capex strategies; environmental protection goals and water management strategies; impact of foreign currency exchange rates; expected foundry capacities; the ability to obtain new business opportunities; and information under the heading “First Quarter 2024 Outlook and Guidance.”

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of UMC to be materially different from what is stated or may be implied in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to: (i) dependence upon the frequent introduction of new services and technologies based on the latest developments in the industry in which UMC operates; (ii) the intensely competitive semiconductor, communications, consumer electronics and computer industries and markets; (iii) the risks associated with international business activities; (iv) dependence upon key personnel; (v) general economic and political conditions; (vi) possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural and human-induced events and disasters, including natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict and highly contagious diseases; (vii) reduced end-user purchases relative to expectations and orders; and (viii) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Further information regarding these and other risk factors is included in UMC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions that UMC believes to be reasonable as of this date, and UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

The financial statements included in this release are prepared and published in accordance with Taiwan International Financial Reporting Standards, or TIFRSs, recognized by the Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRSs, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Investors are cautioned that there may be significant differences between TIFRSs and IFRSs. In addition, TIFRSs and IFRSs differ in certain significant respects from generally accepted accounting principles in the ROC and generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

- FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW -

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2023 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) December 31, 2023 US$ NT$ % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,316 132,554 23.7% Accounts receivable, net 963 29,586 5.3% Inventories, net 1,163 35,713 6.4% Other current assets 618 18,944 3.4% Total current assets 7,060 216,797 38.8% Non-current assets Funds and investments 2,418 74,255 13.3% Property, plant and equipment 7,786 239,123 42.8% Right-of-use assets 228 7,000 1.3% Other non-current assets 717 22,012 3.8% Total non-current assets 11,149 342,390 61.2% Total assets 18,209 559,187 100.0% Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term loans 441 13,530 2.4% Payables 1,923 59,051 10.6% Current portion of long-term liabilities 521 16,007 2.9% Other current liabilities 339 10,427 1.8% Total current liabilities 3,224 99,015 17.7% Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 800 24,580 4.4% Long-term loans 673 20,656 3.7% Lease liabilities, noncurrent 159 4,879 0.9% Other non-current liabilities 1,644 50,478 9.0% Total non-current liabilities 3,276 100,593 18.0% Total liabilities 6,500 199,608 35.7% Equity Equity attributable to the parent company Capital 4,080 125,298 22.4% Additional paid-in capital 467 14,325 2.5% Retained earnings and other components of equity 7,151 219,615 39.3% Total equity attributable to the parent company 11,698 359,238 64.2% Non-controlling interests 11 341 0.1% Total equity 11,709 359,579 64.3% Total liabilities and equity 18,209 559,187 100.0% Note：New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.71 per U.S. Dollar.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data Year over Year Comparison Quarter over Quarter Comparison Three-Month Period Ended Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Chg. December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Chg. US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,790 54,958 2,209 67,836 (19.0 %) 1,790 54,958 1,858 57,069 (3.7 %) Operating costs (1,210 ) (37,152 ) (1,261 ) (38,712 ) (4.0 %) (1,210 ) (37,152 ) (1,192 ) (36,608 ) 1.5 % Gross profit 580 17,806 948 29,124 (38.9 %) 580 17,806 666 20,461 (13.0 %) 32.4 % 32.4 % 42.9 % 42.9 % 32.4 % 32.4 % 35.9 % 35.9 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (27 ) (823 ) (31 ) (953 ) (13.6 %) (27 ) (823 ) (24 ) (735 ) 12.0 % - General and administrative expenses (63 ) (1,930 ) (79 ) (2,438 ) (20.8 %) (63 ) (1,930 ) (56 ) (1,731 ) 11.6 % - Research and development expenses (128 ) (3,945 ) (111 ) (3,407 ) 15.8 % (128 ) (3,945 ) (106 ) (3,255 ) 21.2 % - Expected credit impairment gain (loss) 2 63 (0 ) (0 ) - 2 63 (0 ) (1 ) - Subtotal (216 ) (6,635 ) (221 ) (6,798 ) (2.4 %) (216 ) (6,635 ) (186 ) (5,722 ) 16.0 % Net other operating income and expenses 41 1,252 43 1,311 (4.5 %) 41 1,252 19 573 118.7 % Operating income 405 12,423 770 23,637 (47.4 %) 405 12,423 499 15,312 (18.9 %) 22.6 % 22.6 % 34.8 % 34.8 % 22.6 % 22.6 % 26.8 % 26.8 % Net non-operating income and expenses 72 2,227 29 889 150.4 % 72 2,227 108 3,336 (33.3 %) Income from continuing operations before income tax 477 14,650 799 24,526 (40.3 %) 477 14,650 607 18,648 (21.4 %) 26.7 % 26.7 % 36.2 % 36.2 % 26.7 % 26.7 % 32.7 % 32.7 % Income tax expense (47 ) (1,457 ) (176 ) (5,406 ) (73.0 %) (47 ) (1,457 ) (87 ) (2,682 ) (45.7 %) Net income 430 13,193 623 19,120 (31.0 %) 430 13,193 520 15,966 (17.4 %) 24.0 % 24.0 % 28.2 % 28.2 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 28.0 % 28.0 % Other comprehensive income (loss) (124 ) (3,808 ) 14 429 - (124 ) (3,808 ) 232 7,138 - Total comprehensive income (loss) 306 9,385 637 19,549 (52.0 %) 306 9,385 752 23,104 (59.4 %) Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 430 13,195 621 19,068 (30.8 %) 430 13,195 520 15,971 (17.4 %) Non-controlling interests (0 ) (2 ) 2 52 - (0 ) (2 ) (0 ) (5 ) (61.1 %) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 306 9,387 635 19,497 (51.9 %) 306 9,387 752 23,109 (59.4 %) Non-controlling interests (0 ) (2 ) 2 52 - (0 ) (2 ) (0 ) (5 ) (59.9 %) Earnings per share-basic 0.035 1.06 0.050 1.54 0.035 1.06 0.042 1.29 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.173 5.30 0.251 7.70 0.173 5.30 0.210 6.45 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,414 12,349 12,414 12,371 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.71 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) Except Per Share and Per ADS Data For the Three-Month Period Ended For the Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 US$ NT$ % US$ NT$ % Operating revenues 1,790 54,958 100.0 % 7,246 222,533 100.0 % Operating costs (1,210 ) (37,152 ) (67.6 %) (4,714 ) (144,789 ) (65.1 %) Gross profit 580 17,806 32.4 % 2,532 77,744 34.9 % Operating expenses - Sales and marketing expenses (27 ) (823 ) (1.5 %) (105 ) (3,225 ) (1.5 %) - General and administrative expenses (63 ) (1,930 ) (3.5 %) (243 ) (7,477 ) (3.3 %) - Research and development expenses (128 ) (3,945 ) (7.2 %) (433 ) (13,284 ) (6.0 %) - Expected credit impairment gain 2 63 0.1 % 4 131 0.1 % Subtotal (216 ) (6,635 ) (12.1 %) (777 ) (23,855 ) (10.7 %) Net other operating income and expenses 41 1,252 2.3 % 130 4,002 1.8 % Operating income 405 12,423 22.6 % 1,885 57,891 26.0 % Net non-operating income and expenses 72 2,227 4.1 % 424 13,021 5.9 % Income from continuing operations before income tax 477 14,650 26.7 % 2,309 70,912 31.9 % Income tax expense (47 ) (1,457 ) (2.7 %) (308 ) (9,472 ) (4.3 %) Net income 430 13,193 24.0 % 2,001 61,440 27.6 % Other comprehensive income (loss) (124 ) (3,808 ) (6.9 %) 209 6,418 2.9 % Total comprehensive income (loss) 306 9,385 17.1 % 2,210 67,858 30.5 % Net income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 430 13,195 24.0 % 1,986 60,990 27.4 % Non-controlling interests (0 ) (2 ) (0.0 %) 15 450 0.2 % Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 306 9,387 17.1 % 2,195 67,408 30.3 % Non-controlling interests (0 ) (2 ) (0.0 %) 15 450 0.2 % Earnings per share-basic 0.035 1.06 0.161 4.93 Earnings per ADS (2) 0.173 5.30 0.803 24.65 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions) 12,414 12,371 Notes: (1) New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.71 per U.S. Dollar. (2) 1 ADS equals 5 common shares.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows For The Twelve-Month Period Ended December 31, 2023 Figures in Millions of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$) and U.S. Dollars (US$) US$ NT$ Cash flows from operating activities : Net income before tax 2,309 70,912 Depreciation & Amortization 1,318 40,484 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures (225 ) (6,913 ) Income tax paid (521 ) (16,012 ) Changes in working capital & others (81 ) (2,471 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,800 86,000 Cash flows from investing activities : Increase in financial assets measured at amortized cost (183 ) (5,617 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,979 ) (91,474 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (83 ) (2,547 ) Others 61 1,851 Net cash used in investing activities (3,184 ) (97,787 ) Cash flows from financing activities : Increase in short-term loans 441 13,530 Proceeds from bonds issued 326 10,000 Proceeds from long-term loans 502 15,416 Repayments of long-term loans (376 ) (11,558 ) Increase in guarantee deposits 339 10,423 Decrease in other financial liabilities (691 ) (21,209 ) Cash dividends (1,466 ) (45,015 ) Others (22 ) (673 ) Net cash used in financing activities (947 ) (29,086 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13 ) (392 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,344 ) (41,265 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,660 173,819 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,316 132,554 Note: New Taiwan Dollars have been translated into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT $30.71 per U.S. Dollar.

__________________________

1Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with TIFRSs recognized by Financial Supervisory Commission in the ROC, which is different from IFRSs issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They represent comparisons among the three-month period ending December 31, 2023, the three-month period ending September 30, 2023, and the equivalent three-month period that ended December 31, 2022. For all 4Q23 results, New Taiwan Dollar (NT$) amounts have been converted into U.S. Dollars at the December 31, 2023 exchange rate of NT$ 30.71 per U.S. Dollar.

2 Revenue in this section represents wafer sales

3 Utilization Rate = Quarterly Wafer Out / Quarterly Capacity

4 Estimated capacity numbers are based on calculated maximum output rather than designed capacity. The actual capacity numbers may differ depending upon equipment delivery schedules, pace of migration to more advanced process technologies, and other factors affecting production ramp-up.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131708568/en/