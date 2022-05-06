Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  United Microelectronics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-04
49.10 TWD   +1.66%
05/03Supply chains snarl Taiwan tech firms as some strive to meet demand
RE
04/29Taiwan’s GDP Growth Slows in Q1 as Consumption Weakens; COVID-19 Seen Posing Risks to Q2
MT
04/28Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
UMC Reports Sales for April 2022

05/06/2022 | 02:01am EDT
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2022.

Revenues for April 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

April

22,796,461

16,382,058

+6,414,403

+39.16%

Jan.-Apr.

86,219,281

63,479,070

+22,740,211

+35.82%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 265 B 8 917 M 8 917 M
Net income 2022 81 979 M 2 763 M 2 763 M
Net cash 2022 40 453 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,41x
Yield 2022 7,44%
Capitalization 613 B 20 653 M 20 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,10 TWD
Average target price 60,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-24.46%20 653
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.93%509 166
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.87%468 415
BROADCOM INC.-12.84%246 463
INTEL CORPORATION-13.40%190 286
QUALCOMM, INC.-22.55%166 936