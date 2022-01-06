UMC Reports Sales for December 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2021.

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) December 20,279,580 15,287,969 +4,991,611 +32.65% Jan.-Dec. 213,011,018 176,820,914 +36,190,104 +20.47%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

