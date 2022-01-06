Log in
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

UMC Reports Sales for December 2021

01/06/2022 | 01:31am EST
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2021.

Revenues for December 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

December

20,279,580

15,287,969

+4,991,611

+32.65%

Jan.-Dec.

213,011,018

176,820,914

+36,190,104

+20.47%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
