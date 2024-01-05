Official UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION press release

January 05, 2024 at 03:01 am EST

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2023.

Revenues for December 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) December 16,979,226 20,946,009 -3,966,783 -18.94% Jan.-Dec. 222,533,000 278,705,264 -56,172,264 -20.15%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240105344366/en/