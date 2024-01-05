United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2023.

Revenues for December 2023

Period

2023

2022

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

December

16,979,226

20,946,009

-3,966,783

-18.94%

Jan.-Dec.

222,533,000

278,705,264

-56,172,264

-20.15%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.