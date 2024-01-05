United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2023.
Revenues for December 2023
Period
2023
2022
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
December
16,979,226
20,946,009
-3,966,783
-18.94%
Jan.-Dec.
222,533,000
278,705,264
-56,172,264
-20.15%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240105344366/en/