  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. United Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
51.30 TWD   +1.18%
01:01aUMC Reports Sales for February 2023
BU
03/03L&K Engineering Suzhou Wins $206 Million Bid For UMC’s Singapore Fab
MT
03/02United Microelectronics Launches New Platform for Display Applications
MT
UMC Reports Sales for February 2023

03/06/2023 | 01:01am EST
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2023.

Revenues for February 2023

Period

2023

2022

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

February

16,931,079

20,809,602

-3,878,523

-18.64%

Jan.-Feb.

36,520,594

41,282,368

-4,761,774

-11.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 239 B 7 810 M 7 810 M
Net income 2023 55 857 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
Net cash 2023 78 490 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 6,87%
Capitalization 641 B 20 946 M 20 946 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President & Director
Jason Wang Co-President & Director
Chi Tung Liu CFO, Senior VP & Head-Corporate Governance
Chia Tsung Hung Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Wen Yi Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION26.04%20 946
NVIDIA CORPORATION63.47%589 127
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.05%436 886
BROADCOM INC.13.17%263 813
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.33%159 202
QUALCOMM, INC.12.43%137 814