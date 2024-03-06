United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2024.

Revenues for February 2024

Period

2024

2023

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

February

17,451,268

16,931,079

520,189

3.07%

Jan.-Feb.

36,464,965

36,520,594

-55,629

-0.15%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.