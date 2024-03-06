United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2024.
Revenues for February 2024
Period
2024
2023
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
February
17,451,268
16,931,079
520,189
3.07%
Jan.-Feb.
36,464,965
36,520,594
-55,629
-0.15%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306702391/en/