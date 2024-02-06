United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2024.
Revenues for January 2024
Period
2024
2023
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
January
19,013,697
19,589,515
-575,818
-2.94%
Jan.-Jan.
19,013,697
19,589,515
-575,818
-2.94%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
