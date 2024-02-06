United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2024.

Revenues for January 2024

Period

2024

2023

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

January

19,013,697

19,589,515

-575,818

-2.94%

Jan.-Jan.

19,013,697

19,589,515

-575,818

-2.94%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.