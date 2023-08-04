Today at 03:31 am

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2023.

Revenues for July 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) July 19,063,918 24,826,685 -5,762,767 -23.21% Jan.-July 129,569,773 160,304,645 -30,734,872 -19.17%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230804191108/en/