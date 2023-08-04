United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2023.
Revenues for July 2023
Period
2023
2022
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
July
19,063,918
24,826,685
-5,762,767
-23.21%
Jan.-July
129,569,773
160,304,645
-30,734,872
-19.17%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
