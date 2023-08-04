United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2023.

Revenues for July 2023

Period

2023

2022

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

July

19,063,918

24,826,685

-5,762,767

-23.21%

Jan.-July

129,569,773

160,304,645

-30,734,872

-19.17%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.