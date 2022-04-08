UMC Reports Sales for March 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2022.
Revenues for March 2022
|
Period
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Y/Y Change
|
|
Y/Y (%)
|
March
|
|
22,140,452
|
|
16,619,555
|
|
+5,520,897
|
|
+33.22%
|
Jan.-Mar.
|
|
63,422,820
|
|
47,097,012
|
|
+16,325,808
|
|
+34.66%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407006121/en/