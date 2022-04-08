Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. United Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
50.00 TWD   -2.15%
02:01aUMC Reports Sales for March 2022
BU
04/07UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC will attend investor conferences on 2022/04/12
PU
04/06UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : To clarify news reported by United Daily News on April 6, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UMC Reports Sales for March 2022

04/08/2022 | 02:01am EDT
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2022.

Revenues for March 2022

Period

 

2022

 

2021

 

Y/Y Change

 

Y/Y (%)

March

 

22,140,452

 

16,619,555

 

+5,520,897

 

+33.22%

Jan.-Mar.

 

63,422,820

 

47,097,012

 

+16,325,808

 

+34.66%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 252 B 8 740 M 8 740 M
Net income 2022 72 320 M 2 506 M 2 506 M
Net cash 2022 42 834 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,54x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 623 B 21 598 M 21 598 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 90,0%
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-23.08%21 598
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.69%611 639
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-7.97%521 096
BROADCOM INC.-9.37%245 785
INTEL CORPORATION-7.65%194 375
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-27.92%167 962