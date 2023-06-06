UMC Reports Sales for May 2023

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2023.

Revenues for May 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) May 18,778,488 24,433,030 -5,654,542 -23.14% Jan.-May 91,449,371 110,652,311 -19,202,940 -17.35%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005635/en/