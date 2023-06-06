Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  United Microelectronics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
50.90 TWD   -0.97%
UMC Reports Sales for May 2023
BU
06/02Taiwan Kuma Academy
AQ
06/01UMC Shareholders Approve NT$3.60 Cash Dividend at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
UMC Reports Sales for May 2023

06/06/2023 | 04:31am EDT
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2023.

Revenues for May 2023

Period

2023

2022

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

May

18,778,488

24,433,030

-5,654,542

-23.14%

Jan.-May

91,449,371

110,652,311

-19,202,940

-17.35%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 230 B 7 501 M 7 501 M
Net income 2023 57 481 M 1 871 M 1 871 M
Net cash 2023 84 848 M 2 763 M 2 763 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 6,48%
Capitalization 636 B 20 721 M 20 721 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 50,90 TWD
Average target price 56,25 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President & Director
Jason Wang Co-President & Director
Chi Tung Liu CFO, Senior VP & Head-Corporate Governance
Chia Tsung Hung Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Wen Yi Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION25.06%20 721
NVIDIA CORPORATION168.04%968 749
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED23.75%468 591
BROADCOM INC.43.49%334 498
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.82.08%189 910
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.05%154 537
