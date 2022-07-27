Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  United Microelectronics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
38.60 TWD   -4.69%
04:59aUnited Microelectronics Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
04:37aUMC Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/26Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
United Microelectronics : Announcement of board meeting approved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022

07/27/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 17:00:49
Subject 
 Announcement of board meeting approved the
consolidated financial statements for the second quarter
of 2022
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):135,477,960
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):60,976,507
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):50,498,191
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):49,225,388
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):41,556,067
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):41,134,351
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.35
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):499,754,142
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):216,506,564
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):282,882,332
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
