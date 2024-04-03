Company's statement on impact from earthquake occurred on April 3, 2024

Date of occurrence of the event: 2024/04/03

Company name: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

UMC today announced that the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Hualien, Taiwan in the early hours of April 3rd had no material impact on UMC's operations. All personnel are safe at UMC facilities. Automatic safety measures at the company's fabs in Hsinchu and Fab 12A in Tainan were triggered and some wafers in the production line were affected.

Currently, operations and wafer shipment are resuming as normal, and there will be no meaningful impact on UMC's finances and business.