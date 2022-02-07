Log in
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
United Microelectronics : Represent subsidiary United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. to announce related materials on acquisition of machinery and equipment

02/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/07 Time of announcement 15:07:20
Subject 
 Represent subsidiary United Semiconductor
(Xiamen) Co., Ltd. to announce related materials
on acquisition of machinery and equipment
Date of events 2022/02/07 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Machinery and equipment
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/29~2022/02/07
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume:one batch;
Average unit price:NT$1,256,692,500;
Total transaction price:NT$1,256,692,500
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd.;
Non-related party transaction
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Not applicable
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):
Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Base on purchase order payment term
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Transaction:price negotiation;
The reference basis for the decision on price:market price;
The decision-making department:the Selection Meeting
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Not applicable
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Not applicable
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Not applicable
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:
Not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:
Not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:
Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:
Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:
Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:
Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:
None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For production
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:
No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:
No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:
NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:
NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 7 592 M 7 592 M
Net income 2021 55 183 M 1 982 M 1 982 M
Net cash 2021 48 857 M 1 755 M 1 755 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,18%
Capitalization 714 B 25 657 M 25 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 90,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-11.85%25 657
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.31%607 975
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.41%592 311
BROADCOM INC.-11.31%243 662
QUALCOMM, INC.-1.86%202 263
INTEL CORPORATION-6.78%195 497