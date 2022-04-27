United Microelectronics : To announce related materials on acquisition of UNITED SEMICONDUCTOR (XIAMEN) CO., LTD.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
The company plans to increase capital of RMB 4,116,048,200 or equivalent
US dollars (approximately US dollars 663,878,742) in Cayman Islands
subsidiary UNITED MICROCHIP CORPORATION via the company's Samoa subsidiary
GREEN EARTH LIMITED to purchase the share of UNITED SEMICONDUCTOR (XIAMEN)
CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as USCXM) from XIAMEN JINYUAN INDUSTRY
DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.; the company's subsidiary, HEJIAN TECHNOLOGY
(SUZHOU) CO., LTD., plans to purchase share of USCXM with RMB 742,238,200
(approximately US Dollars 119,715,839) from FUJIAN ELECTRONIC INFORMATION
INDUSTRY VENTURE CAPITAL PARTNERSHIP (LIMITED PARTNERSHIP)
(hereinafter referred to as FUJIAN ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION LIMITED
PARTNERSHIP); the total investment amount is RMB 4,858,286,400.
The transaction will be completed in consecutive three years at the
ratio of 60%, 20% and 20%.
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Trading volume:NA;
Price per unit:NA;
Total amount: RMB4,858,286,400(approximately NTD21,497,917,320)
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
UNITED SEMICONDUCTOR (XIAMEN) CO., LTD.
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
RMB14,697,794,000
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee:
RMB0
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
Integrated circuit manufacturing
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
Standard unqualified audit opinion
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:
RMB5,396,328,825.52
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:
Loss of RMB548,241,350.56
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:
Including the present investment is RMB15,139,456,400
(Including UNITED MICROCHIP CORPORATION invests in
RMB10,556,958,200, and HEJIAN TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.
invests in RMB4,582,498,200)
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
XIAMEN JINYUAN INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
(subsidiary director and supervisor)
FUJIAN ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (Subsidiary Director)
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:
Reason for choosing the related person as the transaction object:
the shareholder of USCXM
Owner of previous transferred, transfer price and acquisition date:
NA
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Transfer price and acquisition date: USCXM's previous capital increase
XIAMEN JINYUAN INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
(subsidiary director and supervisor)
November 7, 2014, RMB 20,000,000
January 9, 2015, RMB 75,000,000
February 15, 2015, RMB 944,362,222.62
February 4, 2016, RMB 2,702,499,777.38
FUJIAN ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION LIMITED PARTNERSHIP (Subsidiary Director)
November 7, 2014, RMB 3,100,000
January 9, 2015, RMB 1,900,000
February 15, 2015, RMB 87,013,000
March 24, 2015 RMB 95,427,000
July 26, 2016, RMB 487,322,000
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:
NA
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment: In accordance with the agreement
Restrictive covenants in the contract: None
Other important stipulations: None
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The decision making manner: Based on the Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets Procedure
Reference for the decision on price: In accordance with the agreement
The decision-making department: Board of Directors
18.Broker:
None
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Long term investment
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
None
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
Yes
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/27
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/04/27
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
USD2,006,722,072
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:
47.02%
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:
14.52%
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:
20.89%
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:
USD1,342,843,330
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:
31.46%
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:
9.71%
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:
13.98%
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
2019:NTD-5,440,179 thousand;
2020:NTD-1,946,284 thousand;
2021:NTD3,030,044 thousand;
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:
RMB0
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:
No
35.Name of the CPA firm:
Kau Wei CPAs Firm
36.Name of the CPA:
Wenching Tsai
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Tai Cai Zheng Deng (Six) Zi No. 1494
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company plans to increase capital of RMB 4,116,048,200 or equivalent
US dollars (approximately US dollars 663,878,742) in Cayman Islands
subsidiary UNITED MICROCHIP CORPORATION with its own cash via the
company's Samoa subsidiary GREEN EARTH LIMITED to purchase back the share
of USCXM from XIAMEN JINYUAN INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. which was
originally invested in USCXM with capital contribution of RMB 3,741,862,000,
and the company's subsidiary, HEJIAN TECHNOLOGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD, plans
to purchase share of USCXM with RMB 742,238,200 (approximately US Dollars
119,715,839) from FUJIAN ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
which was originally invested in USCXM with capital contribution of
RMB 674,762,000.
The repurchase aforementioned will be carried out in consecutive 3 years
from July 2022, with the percentage prescribed as 60%, 20% and 20%.