HSINCHU, Taiwan - October 31, 2023 - United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced it has initiated the W2W (wafer-to-wafer) 3D IC project in collaboration with partners Winbond, Faraday, ASE, and Cadence to help customers accelerate production of their 3D products. The project offers an end-to-end solution for integrating memory and processor with silicon stacking technology, catering to the rising demand for efficient computing at the device level as artificial intelligence expands from cloud to the edge.



The W2W 3D IC project with partner collaboration targets edge AI applications - such as home and industrial IoT, security, and smart infrastructure - requiring mid-to-high range computing power, extensive and customizable memory modules, and relatively low power consumption. The platform is expected to be ready in 2024 following the completion of system-level verification, ensuring a seamless process for customers. It will resolve various heterogeneous integration challenges including alignment of wafer stacking rules between logic and memory fabs, effective design flow for vertical wafer integration, and a proven package and testing path.



Each member brings their 3D IC expertise to the project:

UMC - CMOS wafer manufacturing and wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding technology

Winbond - Introduce Customized Ultra-Bandwidth Elements (CUBE) architecture for powerful edge AI devices, enabling seamless deployment across various platforms and interfaces

Faraday - Comprehensive turnkey services for 3D advanced packaging, as well as memory IP and ASIC chiplets design services

ASE - Die sawing, packaging, and testing services

Cadence - Wafer-to-wafer design flow, extraction with through-silicon vias (TSVs), and sign-off certification



"Through this cross-supply-chain vertically integrated project, we are excited to work with industry leaders to enable customers to leverage our advanced hybrid bonding W2W technology, to enjoy the inherent performance gain, form factor reduction, and cost benefits of 3D IC," said G C Hung, Vice President of the Result Delivery Office and Research Development at UMC. "Heterogeneous integration will continue to push the boundaries of semiconductor innovation in the More-than-Moore era, and UMC looks forward to contributing our robust CMOS wafer manufacturing capabilities together with advanced packaging solution to the development of a complete ecosystem."



"As AI continues to move beyond data centers to the edge, edge devices will require higher memory bandwidth in order to handle the increase in data workloads," said Hsiang-Yun Fan, DRAM Vice President of Winbond. "Winbond is honored to be the memory supplier for this project with our Customized Ultra-Bandwidth Elements (CUBE), which will enable customers to incorporate customized DRAM into their 3D packages for optimal edge AI performance."



"Faraday is proud to be a founding member of the 3D IC project," said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday. "We are already working closely with UMC and best-in-class OSAT suppliers for our 2.5D/3D advanced packaging service, and this project is an important extension of that to empower customers in harnessing the endless potential of chip integration."



"As part of a dynamic ecosystem, ASE is committed to collaborating with industry partners in order to empower our customers to optimize efficiencies in their semiconductor design and manufacturing process," said Dr. C.P. Hung, Vice President of R&D, ASE. "This project helps us collectively to improve customer time-to-market and sustain profitable growth through the integration technologies developed to accomplish application excellence in the AI era."

"With the continued proliferation of edge AI applications, 3D IC design is becoming increasingly crucial for our customers. As the only EDA partner in this new project, we're working closely with Faraday and UMC to enable 3D IC designs with the Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform. We are committed to enabling faster time-to-market designs for our customers," said Don Chan, Vice President, R&D in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence.



About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity more than 880,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.



Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.