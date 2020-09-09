Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  United Microelectronics Corporation    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 09/08
22.7 TWD   -3.61%
02:13aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for August 2020
BU
08/10UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for July 2020
BU
07/29UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:13am EDT

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2020.

Revenues for August 2020

Period

2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

August

14,841,818

13,184,069

+1,657,749

+12.57%

Jan.-Aug.

116,990,748

95,526,360

+21,464,388

+22.47%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
02:13aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for August 2020
BU
08/10UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for July 2020
BU
07/29UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/23UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : Cadence and UMC Certify mmWave Reference Flow on 28HPC..
BU
07/15UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/09UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC Reports Sales for June 2020
BU
06/29UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : Meeting Minutes
PU
06/24UMC : Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments
BU
06/13UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : Taiwan's UMC faces NT$100 million fine in espionage ca..
AQ
06/12UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC to Appeal the Court Decision on the Micron Case
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 174 B 5 942 M 5 942 M
Net income 2020 17 737 M 605 M 605 M
Net cash 2020 42 073 M 1 435 M 1 435 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 4,51%
Capitalization 275 B 9 390 M 9 378 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 23,01 TWD
Last Close Price 22,70 TWD
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, General Manager & Director
Jason Wang President, General Manager & Director
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chiung Lang Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION37.99%9 390
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.21%376 687
NVIDIA CORPORATION102.52%311 523
INTEL CORPORATION-16.32%212 990
BROADCOM INC.14.85%145 973
QUALCOMM, INC.31.44%130 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group