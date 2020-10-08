United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for September 2020

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2020.
Revenues for September 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
September
|
14,533,813
|
10,826,223
|
+3,707,590
|
+34.25%
|
Jan.-Sep.
|
131,524,561
|
106,352,583
|
+25,171,978
|
+23.67%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
