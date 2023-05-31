Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  United Microelectronics Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
51.60 TWD   +0.78%
United Microelectronics : UMC Shareholders Approve NT$3.60 Cash Dividend at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

05/31/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Taipei, Taiwan, May 31, 2023 - United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), today held its 2023 annual shareholders' meeting.


At the meeting, the shareholders approved:
1. The 2022 Business Report and Financial Statements. The consolidated revenue for 2022 was NT$278,705 million and net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was NT$87,198 million, with earnings per share of NT$7.09.
2. Shareholder cash distribution from earnings of approximately NT$3.60 per share.
3. Employee cash compensation of NT$9,160.5 million.


Details of each agenda item can be found at https://www.umc.com under the "Investors / Events" section.


About UMC
UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity of approximately 850,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.


Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Michael Lin / David Wong

UMC, Investor Relations

+886-2-2658-9168 ext. 16900

Jinhong_lin@umc.com

david_wong@umc.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 09:07:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer