Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2024 - United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), today held its 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. Shareholders approved all agenda items including UMC's 2023 business report, financial statements and elected the Company's 16th term of Directors. The nominees listed hereunder were elected as independent directors during the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Female board members Wen-Hsin Hsu, Ling-Ling Wu and Su Lin Wang represent half of the company's independent directors, reflecting UMC's continuous efforts to enhance a gender diverse Board of Directors.

Independent Director Experience & Education Lih J. Chen Academician, Academia Sinica

Distinguished Chair Professor, National Tsing Hua University

President, National Tsing Hua University

Deputy Minister, National Science Council

Ph.D. in Physics, University of California, Berkeley Jyuo-Min Shyu Emeritus Professor, National Tsing Hua University

Professor, Department of Computer Science, National Tsing Hua University

Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology

President, Industrial Technology Research Institute

Dean, College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, National Tsing Hua University

Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley Kuang Si Shiu Chairman & President, Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Chairman & President, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

Chairman, Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

Chairman, Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.

Chairman, Land Bank of Taiwan Co., Ltd.

Executive Vice President, Chiao Tung Bank Co., Ltd.

Master in Business Administration, Indiana University Wen-Hsin Hsu Professor, Department of Accounting, National Taiwan University

Associate Dean, International Affairs, College of Management School, National Taiwan University

Director, Global MBA, National Taiwan University

Director, Case Center, National Taiwan University

Secretary General, Taiwan Accounting Association

Ph.D. in Accounting and Finance, Lancaster University Ling-Ling Wu Professor, Department of Information Management, College of Management, National Taiwan University

Associate Professor, Department of Information Management, College of Management, National Taiwan University

Ph.D. in Psychology, University of Chicago Su Lin Wang Adjunct Specialist Professor, Institute of International Business, National Cheng Kung University

Senior Vice President & Corp. CFO, Delta Electronics., Inc.

Master in Finance, National Taiwan University

At the meeting, the shareholders also approved:

The 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements. The consolidated revenue for 2023 was NT$222,533 million and net income attributable to the shareholder of the parent was NT$60,990 million, with earnings per share of NT$4.93. Shareholder cash dividend of approximately NT$3.00 per share. Employee cash compensation of NT$5,439.1 million. The amendment of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The issuance of Restricted Stock Awards.

Details of each agenda item can be found at http://www.umc.comunder the "Investors / Events" section.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high-quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI, BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in and 8-in fabs with its core R&D are in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of more than 400,000 wafers per month (12-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standards. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with a worldwide total of 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.