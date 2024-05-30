United Microelectronics : UMC Shareholders Elect 16th Term of Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2024 - United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC"), today held its 2024 annual shareholders' meeting. Shareholders approved all agenda items including UMC's 2023 business report, financial statements and elected the Company's 16th term of Directors. The nominees listed hereunder were elected as independent directors during the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Female board members Wen-Hsin Hsu, Ling-Ling Wu and Su Lin Wang represent half of the company's independent directors, reflecting UMC's continuous efforts to enhance a gender diverse Board of Directors.
Independent Director
Experience & Education
Lih J. Chen
Academician, Academia Sinica
Distinguished Chair Professor, National Tsing Hua University
President, National Tsing Hua University
Deputy Minister, National Science Council
Ph.D. in Physics, University of California, Berkeley
Jyuo-Min Shyu
Emeritus Professor, National Tsing Hua University
Professor, Department of Computer Science, National Tsing Hua University
Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology
President, Industrial Technology Research Institute
Dean, College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, National Tsing Hua University
Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of California, Berkeley
Kuang Si Shiu
Chairman & President, Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Chairman & President, Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
Chairman, Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.
Chairman, Hua Nan Commercial Bank Ltd.
Chairman, Land Bank of Taiwan Co., Ltd.
Executive Vice President, Chiao Tung Bank Co., Ltd.
Master in Business Administration, Indiana University
Wen-Hsin Hsu
Professor, Department of Accounting, National Taiwan University
Associate Dean, International Affairs, College of Management School, National Taiwan University
Director, Global MBA, National Taiwan University
Director, Case Center, National Taiwan University
Secretary General, Taiwan Accounting Association
Ph.D. in Accounting and Finance, Lancaster University
Ling-Ling Wu
Professor, Department of Information Management, College of Management, National Taiwan University
Associate Professor, Department of Information Management, College of Management, National Taiwan University
Ph.D. in Psychology, University of Chicago
Su Lin Wang
Adjunct Specialist Professor, Institute of International Business, National Cheng Kung University
Senior Vice President & Corp. CFO, Delta Electronics., Inc.
Master in Finance, National Taiwan University
At the meeting, the shareholders also approved:
The 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements. The consolidated revenue for 2023 was NT$222,533 million and net income attributable to the shareholder of the parent was NT$60,990 million, with earnings per share of NT$4.93.
Shareholder cash dividend of approximately NT$3.00 per share.
Employee cash compensation of NT$5,439.1 million.
The amendment of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
The issuance of Restricted Stock Awards.
About UMC
UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high-quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI, BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in and 8-in fabs with its core R&D are in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of more than 400,000 wafers per month (12-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standards. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with a worldwide total of 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.
Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Michael Lin / David Wong
UMC, Investor Relations
+886-2-2658-9168 ext. 16900
Jinhong_lin@umc.com
david_wong@umc.com
United Microelectronics Corp is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments. The Wafer Fabrication segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques. The New Business segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and provision of solar energy. The Company is engaged in the maintenance of a customer base across various industries, including communication, consumer electronics, computer, memory, new generation light-emitting diode (LED) and others, while focusing on manufacturing for applications, including networking, telecommunications, Internet, multimedia, personal computers (PCs) and graphics.