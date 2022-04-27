United Microelectronics : UMC announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2022

|
UMC Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
12i P3 Singapore expansion plan addresses long term structural demand
in 22/28nm
First Quarter 2022 Overview:
•Revenue: NT$63.42 billion (US$2.22 billion)
•Gross margin: 43.4%; Operating margin: 35.2%
•Revenue from 22/28nm: 20%
•Capacity utilization rate: 100%+
•Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent:
NT$19.81 billion (US$692 million)
•Earnings per share: NT$1.61; earnings per ADS: US$0.281
Taipei, Taiwan, ROC - April 27, 2022 - United Microelectronics
Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) ("UMC" or "The Company"),
a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced its
consolidated operating results for the first quarter of 2022.
First quarter consolidated revenue was NT$63.42 billion, increasing
7.3% QoQ from NT$59.10 billion in 4Q21. Compared to a year ago, 1Q22
revenue grew 34.7% YoY from NT$47.10 billion in 1Q21. Consolidated
gross margin for 1Q22 was 43.4%. Net income attributable to the
shareholders of the parent was NT$19.81 billion, with earnings per
ordinary share of NT$1.61.
Jason Wang, UMC co-president, said, "We started 2022 with solid first
quarter, as strong wafer demand kept our fabs operating at full
capacity. Although wafer shipments declined slightly, higher average
blended pricing lifted our overall revenue. While we have observed
general end-market's tapering of cyclical demand associated with the
COVID-19 pandemic, UMC's business continued to be well supported by
structural trends that are increasing silicon content in devices and
driving new applications. Specialty technologies such as non-volatile
memory, power management, RF-SOI, and OLED display drivers are necessary
for applications across 5G, AIoT, and automotive mega-trends, and our
strategy to focus on leading specialty technologies has been successful,
which now contribute more than half of our wafer revenue. An increasing
number of customers are recognizing the value of our customized specialty
processes and forming long-term partnerships with UMC."
Co-president Wang said, "Looking ahead, we expect the positive demand
outlook will remain unchanged despite some market volatility caused by
the pandemic and geopolitical issues. The expansion at our Fab 12A P5 is
coming online in the current quarter, which will help us meet excess 28nm
demand that we haven't been able to fulfill. We are also actively adding
capacity at our overseas bases to support our customers' long-term growth.
The announced new fab to be built at our Singapore site, which will address
growing 22/28nm demand, has already secured multi-year supply agreements
from 2024. We also announced a collaboration with DENSO on the production
of power semiconductors at USJC's 300mm fab in order to serve the growing
demand in the automotive market. The collaboration demonstrates our strong
commitment to supporting our customers amid constraints in the automotive
value chain. As part of the industry mega-trends, the accelerating adoption
of electric vehicles will serve as a growth catalyst for our automotive
business. We are excited to be selected as the foundry partner for many
global leading customers as we aim to expand our market share in the
fast-growing automotive segment."
Co-president Wang added, "Corporate sustainability has long been a key
priority for UMC, and it is now also embedded in our new company vision and
mission statements, which was unveiled earlier this year. We were pleased
to be chosen from over 7,500 companies for the S&P Global 2022
Sustainability Yearbook released, for which we received the Gold Class Award.
The company has ambitious goals when it comes to sustainability, and we will
continue prioritizing resources so that we can deliver on our ESG promises."
Second Quarter 2022 Outlook & Guidance
•Wafer Shipments: To increase by 4-5%
•ASP in USD: To increase by 3-4%
•Gross Profit Margin: To be approximately 45%
•Capacity Utilization: 100%
•2022 CAPEX: US$3.6 billion
