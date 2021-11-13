Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. United Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Microelectronics : UMC leads semiconductor foundries in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

11/13/2021 | 12:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 13, 2021-

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303)("UMC") today announced it has been selected again for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)'s World Index, marking the company's 14th consecutive year of inclusion. In addition, UMC has also been named a constituent of the Emerging Markets Index.

UMC achieved the highest overall score among semiconductor foundry constituents and performed especially well in the environmental dimension. Of the 23 criteria, the company has the highest scores in the semiconductor sector for 12 criteria, and scored full marks for 8 criteria, including operational eco-efficiency, product stewardship, materiality, and human capital development. The DJSI World represents the top 10% of 2,500 publicly listed enterprises evaluated every year based on their sustainability performance, while the DJSI Emerging Markets constituents are chosen from 800 companies.

SC Chien, UMC's co-president and co-chair of the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Steering Committee, said, "We are very pleased to be once again selected for the DJSI, marking our 14th consecutive year of inclusion. To be selected from an increasingly competitive pool is not an easy achievement, and the recognition reflects the commitment and dedication of UMC employees at all levels. As a global corporate citizen, UMC strives to balance business growth with our environmental, social, and corporate governance responsibilities. We will continue to embed ESG principles in our corporate strategy with the ultimate goal of leaving a positive footprint on our communities and environment."

In June this year, the company became the first semiconductor foundry to pledge net zero emissions by 2050, and it plans to reach its target through actively reducing carbon emissions, moving towards 100% renewable energy usage, and investing in net-zero carbon technology. Since 2010, UMC has been implementing a multi-phase resource conservation and environmental protection plan. The current phase, which runs from 2020 to 2025, aims to achieve 15% water saving, 15% electricity saving, 25% waste reduction, and 65% reduction in fluorine-containing greenhouse gases. In addition, in the spirit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals' 'Partnership for the Goals", UMC plans to work with its suppliers to build a low carbon supply chain, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 20% and raising renewables to 20% of total power usage by 2030. More than 500 suppliers have expressed support for this initiative.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI are a family of benchmarks for investors who wish to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF-16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 19,500 employees. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

UMC Corporate Communications

Michelle Yun

+886-2-2658-9168 ext. 16951

michelle_yun@umc.com

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 05:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
12:10aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC leads semiconductor foundries in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustaina..
PU
11/04United Microelectronics Reports Higher October Revenue
MT
11/04UMC Reports Sales for October 2021
BU
11/04United Microelectronics Corporation Reports Unaudited Consolidated Sales Results for th..
CI
11/04To announce related materials on acquisition of machinery and equipment
PU
11/03Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off
RE
11/03Qualcomm forecast beats estimates as diversification efforts pay off
RE
11/01To clarify news reported by Liberty Times Net on October 31, 2021
PU
10/27Wall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, Consolidating After Dow, S&P Hit Fresh Record Highs
MT
10/27ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2021/10/27 : Announcement of board meeting approved the consolidated finan..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 7 603 M 7 603 M
Net income 2021 55 157 M 1 985 M 1 985 M
Net cash 2021 46 423 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 777 B 27 939 M 27 958 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 19 577
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 62,60 TWD
Average target price 75,01 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION32.77%27 739
NVIDIA CORPORATION132.78%758 534
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.96%564 818
BROADCOM INC.26.85%228 612
INTEL CORPORATION1.89%205 506
QUALCOMM, INC.4.90%184 150