United Microelectronics : UMC will attend investor conferences on 2022/03/18

Provided by: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/03/16
Time of announcement
15:32:40
Subject
UMC will attend investor conferences on
2022/03/18
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the "Virtual Asia Techknowledge Tour",
held by Fubon Securities and Jefferies.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
