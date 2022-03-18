Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. United Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
News 
Summary

United Microelectronics : UMC will attend investor conferences on 2022/03/18

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 15:32:40
Subject 
 UMC will attend investor conferences on
2022/03/18
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend the "Virtual Asia Techknowledge Tour",
held by Fubon Securities and Jefferies.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
