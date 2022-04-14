United Microelectronics : UMC will convene Q1 2022 Investor Conference
04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/14
Time of announcement
14:20:00
Subject
UMC will convene Q1 2022 Investor Conference
Date of events
2022/04/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/27
2.Time of institutional investor conference:17:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
UMC Q1 2022 Financial and Operating Results
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:09 UTC.