    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-12
48.50 TWD   +2.54%
02:35aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS : UMC will convene Q1 2022 Investor Conference
PU
04/13UNITED MICROELECTRONICS : 1Q 2022 Earnings Release & Investor Conference Call
PU
04/08United Microelectronics Posts 33% Increase in March Net Sales
MT
United Microelectronics : UMC will convene Q1 2022 Investor Conference

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/14 Time of announcement 14:20:00
Subject 
 UMC will convene Q1 2022 Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/27
2.Time of institutional investor conference:17:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
UMC Q1 2022 Financial and Operating Results
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

UMC - United Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 253 B 8 705 M 8 705 M
Net income 2022 72 457 M 2 496 M 2 496 M
Net cash 2022 42 834 M 1 476 M 1 476 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 605 B 20 828 M 20 828 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
United Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,50 TWD
Average target price 68,63 TWD
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-25.38%20 828
NVIDIA CORPORATION-24.51%538 890
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.83%495 888
BROADCOM INC.-10.95%238 873
INTEL CORPORATION-8.72%190 123
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.09%159 658