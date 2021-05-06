Log in
    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for April 2021

05/06/2021 | 04:44am EDT
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2021.

Revenues for April 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

April

16,382,058

15,059,189

+1,322,869

+8.78%

Jan.-Apr.

63,479,070

57,327,036

+6,152,034

+10.73%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 201 B 7 201 M 7 201 M
Net income 2021 41 340 M 1 478 M 1 478 M
Net cash 2021 33 122 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 643 B 22 962 M 22 978 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 19 577
Free-Float 92,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 65,48 TWD
Last Close Price 51,80 TWD
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION9.86%22 962
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.38%542 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.75%359 949
INTEL CORPORATION14.21%229 560
BROADCOM INC.1.37%181 217
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.08%167 758