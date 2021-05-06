United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for April 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2021.
Revenues for April 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
April
|
16,382,058
|
15,059,189
|
+1,322,869
|
+8.78%
|
Jan.-Apr.
|
63,479,070
|
57,327,036
|
+6,152,034
|
+10.73%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005503/en/