United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for April 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of April 2021.

Revenues for April 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) April 16,382,058 15,059,189 +1,322,869 +8.78% Jan.-Apr. 63,479,070 57,327,036 +6,152,034 +10.73%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

