    2303   TW0002303005

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2303)
United Microelectronics : UMC Reports Sales for June 2021

07/05/2021 | 02:03am EDT
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2021.

Revenues for June 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

June

17,336,613

14,581,494

+2,755,119

+18.89%

Jan.-June

98,004,753

86,654,107

+11,350,646

+13.10%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 202 B 7 241 M 7 241 M
Net income 2021 41 192 M 1 477 M 1 477 M
Net cash 2021 33 285 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 653 B 23 335 M 23 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 19 577
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Shan Chieh Chien Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Jason Wang Co-President, Co-General Manager & Director
Chi Tung Liu Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chia Tsung Hung Chairman
Chen Li Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION11.56%23 518
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.94%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.93%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION13.93%225 765
BROADCOM INC.6.92%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED17.11%173 779