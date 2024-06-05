Annual Report 2023/24
In the dynamic landscape of the automotive industry, adaptability and innovation are paramount. United Motors, a pioneering force in this realm, exemplifies these principles through their steadfast commitment to rethink, refocus, and rebuild.
RETHINK: United Motors embraces the power of forward- thinking, consistently challenging conventional norms, exploring new avenues and technologies to stay ahead of the curve. We approach each endeavor with a fresh perspective, fostering creativity and ingenuity.
REFOCUS: In an industry marked by constant evolution, staying true to core values while adapting to shifting paradigms is essential. United Motors excels in refocusing its efforts, directing resources towards initiatives that align with its long-term objectives.
REBUILD: Adversity often presents opportunities for growth, and United Motors understands the importance of resilience.
In times of challenge or setback, we leverage our expertise and determination to rebuild stronger than before.
Furthermore, United Motors recently marked a significant milestone by acquiring full ownership of Dutch Lanka Trailers, a move that amplifies its global footprint and enhances its capabilities in the transportation sector. This strategic acquisition not only expands our portfolio but also reinforces our position as an industry leader, poised for continued innovation and growth.
United Motors' dedication to rethinking, refocusing, and rebuilding serves as a testament to its enduring legacy of excellence in the automotive industry.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Welcome to the Annual Report of United Motors Lanka PLC (referred to as UML). This report provides stakeholders with a balanced and concise account of how we created value during the year and our strategic direction going forward. This report will also share UML's financial and operational performance for the year ended 31 March 2024 and our collective strategies to overcome the year's challenges.
SCOPE AND BOUNDARIES
The report covers the operations of United Motors Lanka PLC (UML) and its subsidiaries: Unimo Enterprises Limited (UEL), U M L Heavy Equipment Limited (UMLH), U M L Property Developments Limited (UMPDL), Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited (DLT), and Dutch Lanka Engineering Private Limited (DLE), collectively referred to as the DLT Group. These subsidiaries, along with UML, will be referred to as the 'Group' in this report. The report covers the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.
The Group adopts an annual reporting cycle for both its financial and other disclosures reporting, and this report builds on our previous Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. Both the financial and non-financial disclosures pertain to the Group, unless specifically mentioned otherwise. The Group acquired Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited, and its' subsidiary company Dutch Lanka Engineering
Private Limited. During the year ended 31 March 2024, and there were no other material changes to the Group. There were also no material restatements
of information published in last year's report.
REPORTING FRAMEWORKS
We are committed to aligning our reporting with global best practices in corporate reporting and comply with a range of internationally accepted reporting frameworks as listed below:
- Companies Act No.7 of 2007
- Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards (SLFRS) /Sri Lanka Accounting Standards (LKAS)
- Listing requirements of the Colombo Stock Exchange
- Guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka
- Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka
INDEPENDENT ASSUARANCE
Independent Assurance has been obtained from Group Auditors Messrs. Deloitte Partners on the Consolidated Financial Statements.
FEEDBACK
We are committed to consistently enhancing the quality and readability of our Annual Report and welcome your feedback, suggestions and other comments. Please direct your feedback to,
info@unitedmotors.lk
To view this report online, or for any other information please log on to
www.unitedmotors.lk
United Motors Lanka PLC
ABOUT US
Established in 1945, United Motors Lanka PLC is one of Sri Lanka's oldest and most esteemed automobile companies. Over the decades, we have earned our place among the island's top-tier business entities, consistently recognised in the LMD 100 and Most Respected Entities by LMD. Our commitment to good governance practices is reflected in our annual reports, which have been consistently acknowledged as the Best in the Automotive Sector by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka.
United Motors Lanka PLC is honored to represent a diversified portfolio of esteemed automotive brands from across the globe. Our offerings include Mitsubishi passenger and Fuso commercial vehicles from Japan, Perodua compact cars from Malaysia, JMC commercial vehicles from and DFSK SUVs from China. Additionally, we are proud to represent JCB heavy equipment and generators from India along with the full product range of LiuGong heavy equipment in the Maldives and their forklifts in Sri Lanka. Furthermore, we distribute premium products such as Yokohama tyres from Japan, Valvoline lubricants, Prestone and Simoniz car care products from the USA.
With a commitment to serving our customers across the island, United Motors maintains a comprehensive branch network in Orugodawatte, Ratmalana, Panchikawatta, Anuradhapura, Kandy, Kurunegala, Matara, Nugegoda, Ratnapura, and Jaffna. This network ensures seamless sales and after-sale services that are customer-centric and reliable. We boast a robust dealer network of over 2,500 outlets nationwide, covering both urban and rural areas for the distribution of tyres, genuine parts, and lubricants.
Additionally, United Motors Lanka PLC has expanded its operations into export activities with the recent acquisition of Dutch Lanka Trailers, marking a strategic move towards broader international market engagement. This development underscores our commitment to growth and diversification, enhancing our position as a leading player in Sri Lanka's automotive and industrial sectors.
We look forward to building on our legacy of excellence and innovation, continuing to exceed expectations and deliver value to our stakeholders in the years ahead.
Annual Report 2023/24
GROUP STRUCTURE
Vehicle
- Sales
- After-saleservices
- Spare parts
Solar power
T
C
O
N
M
P
E
A
R
N
A
P
Y
AUTOMOBILES
POWER & ENERGY
LUBRICANTS
Reg. No. PQ 74
MANUFACTURING
& TECHNOLOGY
(Incorporated - 09 May 1989)
Lubricants and car care
3D Printing equipment/material
• Sales
• After-sales services
• Certification courses
• Hydrophobic surface
protection products
(Nano-coating products)
DIRECTORS
Mr. Devaka Cooray
Mr. Chanaka Yatawara
Mr. Ananda Atukorala
Chairman
Group Chief Executive Officer/
Executive Director
Mr. Ramesh Yaseen
Ms. Hiroshini Fernando
Prof. Malik Ranasinghe
Executive Director-After-Sale Services
(Resigned w.e.f. 31 March 2024)
Mr. Stuart Chapman
Ms. Coralie Pietersz
Mr. Junya Takami
Mr. Thushara Jayasekara
Mr. V. Govindasamy
Ms. Rinoza Hisham
Executive Director-Finance
(Appointed w.e.f. 15 May 2024)
Company Secretary
United Motors Lanka PLC
SUBSIDIARIES
UNIMO ENTERPRISES
U M L HEAVY EQUIPMENT
U M L PROPERTY
DUTCH LANKA TRAILER
LIMITED
LIMITED
DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
MANUFACTURERS LIMITED
100% Subsidiary
100% Subsidiary
100% Subsidiary
100% Subsidiary
Reg. No. PB 218
Reg. No. PB 5403
Reg. No. PB 253
Reg. No. PB 175
(Incorporated on 17 March 1994)
(Incorporated on 07 July 2017)
(Incorporated on 08 October 1993)
(Incorporated on 13 March 1992)
DUTCH
LANKA
ENGINEERING
(PVT) LIMITED
100% Subsidiary
Reg No PB 7006
(Incorporated on
16 May 1997)
Automobile
Equipment
Tyres
Equipment,
Property
Port and road trailers
Road Trailers
and
Generators and
machinery
machinery
• Renting of
• Assembly
• Sales
• Sales
• Sales
• Terminal Trailers
• Design & manufacture
• Sales
• After-sales
warehouses
• Design and Manufacture
• Local Sale
• After-sales
services
• Export/ Local sales
• Heavy Steel Fabrication
services
• Fabrication
• Services
• Spare part export sales
• Bodybuilding
Applications
• Spare part sales
DIRECTORS
Mr. Devaka Cooray -
Chairman
Mr. Chanaka Yatawara -
Group Chief Executive Officer/
Executive Director
Mr. Ananda Atukorala
Mr. Ramesh Yaseen
Ms. Hiroshini Fernando
Mr. Thushara Jayasekara
Mr. Mahesh Gunathilake - Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director (Resigned w.e.f. 20 May 2023)
Mr. Raveendra Siriwardene
(Resigned w.e.f. 06 July 2023)
Ms. Rinoza Hisham -
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS
DIRECTORS
DIRECTORS
Mr. Devaka Cooray -
Mr. Devaka Cooray -
Mr. Devaka Cooray -
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Mr. Chanaka Yatawara -
Mr. Chanaka Yatawara -
Mr. Chanaka Yatawara -
Group Chief Executive Officer/
Group Chief Executive Officer/
Group Chief Executive Officer/
Executive Director
Executive Director
Executive Director
Ms. Hiroshini Fernando
Mr. Thushara Jayasekara
Mr. Prasanna Haturusinghe -
Mr. Thushara Jayasekara
Ms. Rinoza Hisham -
Chief Executive Officer/ Executive
Director
Mr. Priyantha Ellepola
Company Secretary
Corporate Services (Pvt) Ltd -
Mr. Gihan Pilapitiya
Company Secretaries
Mr. Buddhika Singhage
Ms. Rinoza Hisham -
Company Secretary
Annual Report 2023/24
8
O V E R V I E W
/
S T E W A R D S H I P
/
M A N A G E M E N T
R E V I E W S
MILESTONES
Exclusive distributor
Expansion with the
Commencement of
agreement with
incorporation of U M L
United Motors Limited,
Mitsubishi Motors
Property Developments
marking the beginning
Corporation for
Limited to construct
Re-registration as
of its corporate journey
sales of the flagship
a warehouse complex
United Motors Lanka
as a private limited
brand "Mitsubishi,"
at Orugodawatta,
PLC, reflecting UML's
liability company,
establishing UML as
demonstrating
continued growth and
laying the foundation
a trusted partner of a
UML's commitment
transformation into a
for decades of
renowned automotive
to infrastructure
leading automotive
automotive excellence.
brand.
development.
entity.
1945 1985 1993 2007
1972 1989 1994 2009
United Motors
Incorporation of United
Strengthening its
Opening of a local
Limited vested with
Motors Lanka Limited as
stronghold with the
vehicle assembly
the Government and
a public limited liability
incorporation of Unimo
facility within the
commences operations
company with Stated
Enterprises Limited
Orugodawatte
as a Government
Capital of
(UEL) to import and sell
workshop complex by
Owned Business,
LKR 100,000,000
vehicles, enhancing UML
UEL, showcasing UML
solidifying its role as
Group's market presence
Group's commitment
a key player in the
and product offerings.
to local assembly and
automotive industry.
operational efficiency.
United Motors Lanka PLC
