  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  United Natural Foods, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UNFI   US9111631035

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

(UNFI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
26.48 USD   -0.79%
The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of United Natural Foods, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 19, 2023 - (NYSE: UNFI)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of United Natural Foods, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of UNFI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/united-natural-foods-inc-lawsuit-submission-form/?id=39470&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: March 10, 2021 to March 7, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite its cost-saving Value Path initiative, United Natural Foods had not invested in improving its data management and related infrastructure; (2) as a result, the Company could not respond adequately to cost changes, such as inflationary pressure; (3) as a result, the Company could not appreciate the benefits of procurement gains and inventory gains achieved during fiscal 2022; (4)  as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be materially adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: May 19, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/united-natural-foods-inc-lawsuit-submission-form/?id=39470&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of UNFI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 19, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-united-natural-foods-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-19-2023--nyse-unfi-301826792.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
