  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. United Natural Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNFI   US9111631035

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

(UNFI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
38.44 USD   -1.28%
04:48pUnited Natural Foods to Implement Symbotic's Automation Systems in Five Distribution Centers Over Next Four Years
MT
04:32pUNFI and Symbotic Announce Agreement to Implement Industry-Leading Warehouse Automation Systems
BU
11:34aUnited Natural Foods - UNFI's Driver Ambassador Program Names Four Elite Drivers of the Year
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNFI and Symbotic Announce Agreement to Implement Industry-Leading Warehouse Automation Systems

09/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) and Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) today announced that they have entered into a commercial agreement to implement Symbotic’s A.I.-powered robotics and software automation in five of UNFI’s distribution centers over the next four years. Under the agreement, UNFI also has an option to implement Symbotic’s warehouse automation systems in additional distribution centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005808/en/

An example of Symbotic's A.I.-powered Robotic Automation System for optimized mixed-SKU pallets. (Photo: Business Wire)

An example of Symbotic's A.I.-powered Robotic Automation System for optimized mixed-SKU pallets. (Photo: Business Wire)

Symbotic’s end-to-end automation system, with robotic case pick capabilities, is designed to enable UNFI to transform its distribution centers to enhance capabilities and efficiency, improve order accuracy for its customers, increase storage capacity within its facilities, and facilitate planned future growth. The Symbotic System will be able to fulfill customer-specific orders, which is expected to create operating efficiencies at the customer store level while creating a safer environment for associates.

“We’re pleased to introduce Symbotic systems into our distribution network, which we believe will benefit our customers, suppliers and associates,” said Mark Bushway, UNFI’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. “We currently have automation in a number of our distribution centers, but we believe the Symbotic System will improve the accuracy, efficiency, quality and speed of our supply chain and help take our operations to a new level.”

“We are excited to welcome UNFI as a customer and look forward to working with them to transform their distribution centers,” said Michael J. Loparco, Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “Additionally, we believe this agreement further validates the broad applicability of the Symbotic A.I.-powered robotics and software platform.”

About United Natural Foods
UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.

About Symbotic
Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 983 M - -
Net income 2022 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 270 M 2 270 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 28 300
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Natural Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 38,94 $
Average target price 53,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Alexander M. Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Testa President
John W. Howard Chief Financial Officer
Jack Stahl Independent Chairman
John L. Clare Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.-20.66%2 270
WALMART INC.-10.11%353 014
SYSCO CORPORATION-4.62%37 918
KROGER-0.88%32 111
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED8.05%27 019
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-10.84%26 819