    UNFI   US9111631035

UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.

(UNFI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
36.44 USD   +0.14%
United Natural Foods Appoints Erin Horvath as new Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer

10/13/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Horvath brings a strong track record of leading value-based enterprise performance, scaling growth, and driving operational excellence

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced that Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer (CSCTO), a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005436/en/

Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer at UNFI, a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Erin Horvath has been appointed to the position of Chief Supply Chain Transformation Officer at UNFI, a new role which will collaborate across functions to help build UNFI’s transformation agenda and future capabilities, drive value creation for shareholders, and create an improving experience for customers and suppliers. She begins her role on October 17, 2022, and will report to Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we work to be the most valuable partner to our grocery retailer customers, we must continue evolving our supply chain network, leveraging automation, creating new efficiencies and capabilities within our facilities, and using technology, data, and insights to improve our customer experience,” said Mr. Douglas. “Erin has a wealth of experience, including a unique combination of strategy execution, operations, customer analytics, and software implementation. Throughout her career she has successfully worked across teams and departments and I’m looking forward to seeing how her experience and fresh thinking can best support Mark Bushway, our Chief Supply Chain Officer, and Louis Martin, our Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, as they partner together to drive positive results.”

Since assuming the CEO role in August 2021, Mr. Douglas has repositioned UNFI’s senior leadership team and sharpened the Company’s focus on key operational priorities designed to better support its customers, suppliers, associates, and the planet. The addition of Horvath to UNFI’s leadership team supports the Company’s focus on continuous improvement, and its ongoing work to create a more efficient, expansive, and high-quality food supply network.

“UNFI has a tremendous history and foundation in place, coupled with an exciting growth roadmap that is both aggressive and achievable,” said Ms. Horvath. “The food industry, like many industries, is experiencing significant change. UNFI’s focus on, and investment in, advancing technologies and transforming operations is a testament to leadership’s commitment to a long-term strategy that will best support customers and suppliers within this evolving landscape.”

Horvath will oversee UNFI’s fulfillment network transformation, as well lead automation initiatives, including the recently announced automation agreement with Symbotic. Her work will support the Company’s long-term strategy, leveraging her 17 years of experience garnered at AmerisourceBergen Corporation, a more than $200 billion global pharmaceutical wholesale company.

During her tenure at AmerisourceBergen, Horvath most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer with a focus on accelerating the Company’s high-growth, high-value subsidiaries, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisition activities. She also has extensive experience leading AmerisourceBergen’s distribution network in roles as President, Distribution Services (2019-2021) and Senior Vice President, Distribution Services (2017-2019) overseeing a team of over 5,000 associates and managing more than 50 distribution centers. During this time, she designed a five-year distribution and customer operations strategy, led the building of several new state-of-the-art greenfield distribution centers, and created a diverse, cross functional and geographically dispersed team focused on optimizing the company’s investment in its warehouse automation. She also spent time in senior leadership roles overseeing replenishment, continuous improvement, and commercial operations.

Prior to working with AmerisourceBergen, Horvath served as a management consultant at Smart and Associates, a business consulting firm, and at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, and garnered foundational experience in distribution and operations at McMaster-Carr Supply Company and the U.S. Department of the Navy as a contract specialist.

Horvath serves as a board member for the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, and recently completed service for Healthcare Ready where she served as a board member for four years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from George Washington University and an MBA from Villanova University.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 30 158 M - -
Net income 2023 268 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 125 M 2 125 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 30 300
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Natural Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 36,44 $
Average target price 49,38 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Managers and Directors
J. Alexander M. Douglas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Testa President
John W. Howard Chief Financial Officer
Jack Stahl Independent Chairman
John L. Clare Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED NATURAL FOODS, INC.-25.86%2 125
WALMART INC.-8.31%356 027
SYSCO CORPORATION-7.18%36 901
KROGER1.72%32 956
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.77%25 702
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED3.61%25 594